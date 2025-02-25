Elphaba and Glinda to Feature as Meet-and-Greet Characters at Universal Studios Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theme park fans are in for a Wicked treat this Spring! Universal has just revealed that Elphaba and Glinda, as seen in the big-screen adaptation of the Broadway hit, will be present during the Universal Fan Fest Nights event at Universal Studios Hollywood. Attendees will be able to meet the costumed characters for a photo op during the after-hours event, which opens in April.

This follows the recent news that Universal is working on including this successful piece of IP in their parks, including secret "significant attractions" that are in development. In late 2024, the parks introduced several immersive experiences tied to the film. Dubbed Wicked: The Experience, Universal Orlando guests had the opportunity to step into the Land of Oz in a themed location that displayed costumes and props created by the designers from the film. In Orlando, attendees had the chance to meet Elphaba and Glinda as well. Take a look at the announcement video from Universal below!

The all-new, after-hours, separately ticketed event, Universal Fan Fest Nights, is designed to transport fans and guests into immersive in-world experiences. Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural event which takes place on the following dates: April 25-27; May 2-4, 9-11 and 15-18, 2025.

Launching exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Fan Fest Nights comes to life from the minds of Halloween Horror Nights’ innovative creators and debuts with the same level of intensity and detail as this popular seasonal event. Universal Fan Fest Nights will feature all-new, uniquely curated experiences inspired by sci-fi, fantasy, gaming and anime. Guests can tap into their inner fandom to join forces with their favorite characters while sharing their enthusiasm with like-minded fans as they engage in cosplay with such renowned favorites as Star Trek, Back to the Future, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen. Additionally, theme park favorites, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ will offer special additions and introduce character and interactive elements during Universal Fan Fest Nights.

The Wicked movie has received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film was also recognized for Best Original Score for Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Wicked: Part One is now available to watch at home and will be available to stream on Peacock beginning March 21.