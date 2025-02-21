WICKED Movie Attractions in the Works at Universal Theme Parks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Those who long to visit Wicked's magical locations may be in luck. In a new feature in The New York Times, Univeral's theme park chief Mark Woodbury revealed that the highly successful Wicked movie is serving as the inspiration for secret "significant attractions" that may come to the company's theme parks in the future. "When I saw [the movie], my first reaction was, ‘This is a theme park waiting to happen,’” Woodbury told the Times.

Though he didn't name any specific rides or set pieces in the works, the many possibilities include Shiz University, Emerald City, the Yellow Brick Road, Munchkinland, the train, and more. If the plans are fully developed, this wouldn't be the first time that Wicked was part of the Univeral Studios experience.

In late 2024, the parks introduced several immersive experiences tied to the film. Dubbed Wicked: The Experience, Universal Orlando guests had the opportunity to step into the Land of Oz in a themed location that displayed costumes and props created by the designers from the film. Exclusive merchandise was also for sale, as were new food items created to celebrate the movie. More themed experiences are expected to come to other parks this year as well, as Wicked: For Good hits theaters this November.

The Wicked movie has received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film was also recognized for Best Original Score for Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Wicked: Part One is now available to watch at home and will be available to stream on Peacock beginning March 21.

Photo courtesy of Universal