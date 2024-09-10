WICKED Movie Coming to Universal Studios in Hollywood and Orlando

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This October, Universal Destinations & Experiences theme parks—Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort—invite guests to defy gravity with a variety of all-new immersive experiences and exclusive merchandise inspired by Wicked, Universal Pictures’ highly-anticipated film, in theaters November 22.

The engaging Wicked experiences will differ at each of the destinations but are both designed to capture the imagination and spirit of the breathtaking world of Wicked, allowing guests to express their fandom through fashion and accessories, while stepping into the story for the first time ever.

Starting in late October, Universal Orlando Resort will welcome guests to Wicked: The Experience – housed in the former location of the UNIVRS store and adjacent retail locations steps away from the front gate – where they will have the unique opportunity to step into the fantastical Land of Oz. This exclusive, one-of-a-kind experience will whisk guests along the yellow brick road and into a variety of iconic Wicked locations from Shiz University to the Emerald City. Fanciful costumes and props created by the designers from the film will also be on display as guests become immersed in spectacular scenic and theming that will recreate some of the most memorable moments of the film.

Also beginning in late October, Universal Studios Hollywood will transform its popular Feature Presentation store within the theme park, and UNIVRS store at Universal CityWalk Hollywood into memorable Wicked experiences. Feature Presentation will showcase props from the film, an exciting photo op will debut within the theme park and, later in tandem with the film opening, costumes will be displayed within the Universal Cinema, an AMC Theatre, at Universal CityWalk.

Fantabulous-themed dining will complement these exciting Wicked experiences at both theme park locations, as well as Voodoo Doughnuts and The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at both Universal CityWalk locations will share the joy with the debut of a limited time treats inspired by the world of Wicked.

At the core of these experiences will be redefining new retail opportunities and exclusive products, inviting guests to rejoicify as they peek behind the Emerald City gates. An exciting variety of merchandise including elevated apparel, home goods, accessories, toys and more along with exclusive products will be available at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood and at both Universal Citywalk locations including:

The Shiz University collection is inspired by the iconic school where Glinda and Elphaba first cross paths featuring back-to-school must-haves featuring a Spirit Jersey, duffle bag, tumbler, hat, journal and more.

The legendary Studio MinaLima developed exclusive, Wicked-inspired graphics and prints for a cross-category collection including an intricate all-over-print on apparel, accessories, home goods and confections, as well as stationery.

The Wicked logo will don many items from hats and totes to notebooks and mugs, perfect for fans to show their Wicked pride as they dance through life. Those looking for even more products can find a variety of offerings, including beautiful fashion dolls from Mattel, Funko Pops! of fan-favorite characters, LEGO sets featuring the Land of Oz, Loungefly bags as well as cosplay and prop replicas from The Noble Collection.

Even more Wicked celebrations are coming to Universal Studios Singapore and Universal Studios Japan later this year and early next.

For more information about the Wicked experiences coming to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, stay tuned to Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood social channels. Follow #WickedMovie on social and get ready as Wicked flies into theaters on November 22.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here.