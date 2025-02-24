Ellen Harvey to Join CABARET on Broadway as 'Fraulein Schneider'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ellen Harvey will return to Broadway as ‘Fraulein Schneider’ in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre starting Monday, March 31.

On that date, Harvey will join the previously announced country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee and GRAMMY Award winner Eva Noblezada as ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles.’

Harvey most recently appeared opposite Kevin Kline in Noël Coward’s Present Laughter and memorably as the no-nonsense ‘Miss Jones’ alongside Daniel Radcliffe in How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Bebe Neuwirth, who received a 2024 Drama Desk Award along with Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations, will play her final performance as ‘Fraulein Schneider’ on Saturday evening, March 29.

Additionally, Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost’ are all continuing with the production.

The second year company of Cabaret will feature Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie,’ Jada Simone Clark as ‘Helga,’ Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,’ Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,’ David Merino as ‘Lulu,’ Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,’ MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,’ Paige Smallwood as ‘Rosie,’ and Price Waldman as ‘Herman/Max.’ Swings for the production are Maya Bowles, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, feature dancers Sun Kim, Deja McNair-Kyles, and swing Ida Saki. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Déa Thatcher (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

Experience this groundbreaking musical like never before. The denizens of the Kit Kat Club have created a decadent sanctuary Inside Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, where artists and performers, misfits and outsiders rule the night. Step inside their world. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.