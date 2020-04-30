VIDEO: Elaine Paige Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, April 30 (12pm), as he chats with living legend, Elaine Paige!
Elaine Paige, actress, recording artist, concert performer, producer and broadcaster, Olivier Award winner and five-time nominee, created the role of Eva Peron in Evita and thereafter created the roles of Grizabella in Cats (the song "Memory" becoming her signature) and Florence in Chess. Further productions include Sunset Blvd (London/New York); Anything Goes; Piaf; The King & I and Sweeney Todd (Drama Desk nomination). Elaine has recorded 26 albums, received an OBE for services to Musical Theater and presents a weekly BBC Radio 2 program Elaine Paige On Sunday.
