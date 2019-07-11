Edward Hibbert, Tamyra Gray, and More Join Cast of Hollywood Bowl's INTO THE WOODS
Additional casting has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Into the Woods on Friday, July 26, at 8 PM, Saturday, July 27, at 8 PM and Sunday, July 28, at 7:30 PM. The new cast members are Edward Hibbert, best known for his recurring role as Gil Chesterton on the hit NBC series Frasier. as the Narrator, Tamyra Gray, of American Idol fame and most recently, Broadway's Once On This Island, as Granny/Cinderella's Mother, Edelyn Okano, most recently seen onstage in the East West Players production of Mamma Mia!, as Cinderella's Stepmother, and Rebecca Spencer, who premiered the role of Madame Giry in Phantom - The LV Spectacular and launched POTO's25th Anniversary World Tour, as Jack's Mother.
The production also stars the previously announced Skylar Astin, as the Baker; Sierra Boggess as Cinderella; Chris Carmack as Rapunzel's Prince; Anthony Crivello as the Mysterious Man; Sutton Foster as the Baker's wife; Gaten Matarazzo as Jack; Patina Miller as the Witch; Cheyenne Jackson as Cinderella's Prince and the Wolf; Hailey Kilgore as Rapunzel; Shanice Williams as Little Red Riding Hood, and the voice of Whoopi Goldberg as the Giant. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
The darkly humorous and hauntingly beautiful masterpiece, with book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, will be the 20th annual fully staged summer Broadway musical produced by the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl.
Into the Woods will be directed and choreographed by Tony® nominee Robert Longbottom and conducted by Kevin Stites, who will also serve as musical director.
The Hollywood Bowl will be transformed into an enchanted world of magic beans, towering giants, and handsome princes. As the Baker and his Wife travel through the forest trying to reverse a witch's curse, they come across Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and other iconic storybook characters, all in search of their own wishes...but "happily ever after" turns into a tale of "be careful what you wish for," when granted wishes have unexpected effects. This is Sondheim at his finest, with such memorable songs as "Children Will Listen" and "No One Is Alone."
Into the Woods will have three performances at the Hollywood Bowl this summer - Friday, July 26, at 8PM; Saturday, July 27, at 8PM; and Sunday, July 28, at 7:30PM. Subscriptions and single tickets for performances during the Hollywood Bowl 2019 summer season are available at hollywoodbowl.com, 323 850 2000, or in person at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office.
For further details or questions, call 323 850 2000 between 10AM and 6PM daily, or visit hollywoodbowl.com.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos