EXISTENCE: A Theatre And Video Hybrid to be Presented at Theatre For The New City

Theater for the New City & Ananim Productions will present a new play by David Willinger, EXISTENCE: A Theatre and Video Hybrid. June 9-19 (Th-Sat @ 8pm; Sun @ 3pm) at TNC, 155 1st Ave., New York City. Tickets: $18 and $15 for students and seniors. Visit https://theaterforthenewcity.net/ for reservations and further info

Theatre veteran David Willinger helms an exciting hybrid showcase of live theatre experience coupled with video featuring Espirito Domingo, Sharendelle Murga, Robert Striker, and Hanna Ventura.

The play takes us to the Philosophy Institute at an urban university holding a conference on Existentialism with famous speakers, descendants of four famous existentialists. An essay contest is announced. Three graduate students are announced as the finalists - including Enrique, Liora, and Matthias. They will have 24 hours to write an essay on the subject of Existence. They travel to all the five boroughs of New York, looking for inspiration for their essays. In their travels, they go to real and imaginary places, all of which suggest the infinite. As they go, they fight, make love, sleep, and dream, have realizations, engage in rituals, take Covid tests, get sick, happen upon a life-changing holy relic, come upon a lethal protest demonstration, and finally write their essays. The play is written in a magical realist style suggestive of dreams and hallucinations.