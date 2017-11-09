ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Original Broadway Cast Recording to Sail Next Spring

Mailboat Records and Escape to Margaritaville producers Frank Marshall, Mindy Rich, Anita Waxman, and Beth Williams announced today that the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of iconic singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, will be released next spring.

The album, which will be recorded this month in Chicago and features both original songs along with many of Jimmy Buffett's classics, will be released both digitally and on CD, on Friday, February 16, 2018, the morning of the show's first Broadway performance. The Escape to Margaritaville Cast Recording will be produced by Mailboat Records, Mike Utley, Mac McAnally, and Christopher Jahnke.

Escape to Margaritaville recently premiered in New Orleans and Houston, and will play Chicago's Oriental Theatre from November 9 - December 2, 2017 before sailing to Broadway at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street), with previews beginning Friday, February 16, 2018 ahead of a Thursday, March 15 Opening Night.

"I always felt that an album should be a musical journey, and I have made a few of them. The amazing thing to me about this project is that the collection of classic and new songs, chosen from a treasure chest of material, never perceived by yours truly as such a journey, became one. It is a strange and wonderful feeling to hear your songs sung by others with the new and exciting mission to create a melodic ship on which the story of Escape to Margaritaville can sail," said Jimmy Buffett. "With veteran captains Mac McAnally and Mike Utley, along with Chris Jahnke, we are in good hands. I have been listening to the cast sing these songs from the front of the house, which is a strange seat for me, for the past several months. From LaJolla, to New Orleans, Houston and Chicago, I marvel at how our crew and their interpretations of both classic and new songs, are taking the good ship Margaritaville towards a new and exciting port of call-Broadway."

"We at Jimmy Buffett's 'Mailboat' Record label are thrilled to be a part of this recording of all Jimmy's classic music put into one album with incredibly talented actors singing these iconic songs," said Director of Development, Mike Ramos.

The cast of Escape to Margaritaville includes Paul Alexander Nolan, Alison Luff, Lisa Howard, Eric Petersen, Rema Webb, Don Sparks, Andre Ward, Matt Allen, Tessa Alves, Sara Andreas, Tiffany Adeline Cole, Marjorie Failoni, Samantha Farrow, Steven Good, Angela Grovey, Albert Guerzon, Autumn Guzzardi, Keely Hutton, Justin Keats, Mike Millan, Justin Mortelliti, Ryann Redmond, Julius Anthony Rubio, Nick Sanchez, Ian Michael Stuart, and Brett Thiele.

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Come Monday," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this new production is choreographed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award winner and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Walt Spangler, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell, two-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley, two-time Tony Award-winning Sound Designer Brian Ronan, Tony Award nominee Christopher Jahnke as Music Supervisor, and 101 Productions, Ltd. as General Management. Casting by Telsey + Company / Rachel Hoffman, CSA.

