Duncan Sheik, Ryan Scott Oliver and More to Take Part in SIGNAL ONLINE

New musical theatre event SIGNAL ONLINE is being live-streamed around the world once again on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 at 7.30pm GMT (2.30pm EST) via YouTube. This fourth edition of the hit online series features a series of international award-winning composers performing new musical theatre live from their living rooms into yours.

Adam Lenson says: "SIGNAL ONLINE is part of our ongoing project to bring together the global community of new musical theatre writers and present high quality concerts of new work that challenge preconceptions of what musicals look like, sound like or are about. It is such a thrill to bring together these impossible line-ups of the best and most innovative artists in the medium from all over the world. I'm also really excited by the technical advances we have made to ensure high quality music-optimised streams that sync writers from their living rooms for an entirely live concert experience."

Writers from Australia, Canada, USA and across the UK will present work on 12 May including:

Indy Angel (Tragic)

Michael Conley and Dylan Schlosberg (Indecent Proposal)

Charli Eglington (Eight)

Eleanor Griffiths & Megan Hughes (The Art of Skipping)

Anoushka Lucas (Sparks)

Kate Marlais & Alex Young (F**ked in Marackesh)

Maggie McKenna (Star of Strictly Ballroom and Dear Evan Hansen)

Andrew R. Butler (Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future)

Alexander Sage Oyen (Diva: Live from Hell)

Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm)

Freya Smith & Jack Williams (Ride)

Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening)

Matt Winkworth (The Assassination of Katie Hopkins)

Ellen Winter (The Hit Podcast 36 Question)

Kevin Wong (In Real Life)

Link to watch: ALPmusicals.com/concerts

The first live-streamed SIGNAL ONLINE took place on Thursday, 26 March and was watched by thousands of people worldwide. It is curated and hosted by leading London musical theatre director Adam Lenson (The Rink, Wasted, Superhero). The concert is free but viewers are encouraged to buy a virtual ticket at ALPmusicals.com/tickets with proceeds going to supporting new musical writers at this challenging time.





