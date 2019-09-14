Duet By Peri Mauer Will Debut at Rockwood Music Hall
Composer Peri Mauer will debut her new composition for cello and recorded sound Sunday, September 15, 2019, 5:30pm at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 3, located at 180 Orchard Street, NYC.
About the composition, she writes: "I recently came across a cassette recording I had made of my former non self-defrosting refrigerator defrosting in my first Manhattan apartment in Chelsea. The sound of the melting ice created a varied rhythmic pulse within a pentatonic pitch framework that to me is charmingly musical. Inspired - and wanting to play along - I composed a cello part using the material presented by my freezer's defrosting progression. This will be the first performance of the ensuing duet."
The concert is presented by Concept Lab, an exciting new exploratory music series featuring finished works, works in progress, improvised works and collaborative and multi-disciplinary projects in all stages of completion. Created by composers Seth Boustead and Will Rowe and run as a collective, Concept Lab is a showcase of the newest of the new and an exciting sneak preview of mainstays on the upcoming New York performance scene
Also on the program are works by Seth Boustead, Mario Davidovsky, Ted Hearne, Will Rowe, Frank J. Oteri, Werner Thomas-Mifune, and Aaron Wyanski. Performers include Blair McMillen, Dan Lippel, Talia Dicker, Irene Fitzgerald-Cherry, Ford Forqurean, Beth Holub, Philip Snyder, Aaron Wyanski, and Peri Mauer.
Admission is $10 and there is a 2 drink minimum .https://www.newmusicusa.org/event/concept-lab-volume-viii/
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill ... (read more)
Newcomer Sam Tutty To Lead DEAR EVAN HANSEN West End; Additional Casting Announced
The West End premiere of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen has found its Evan!... (read more)
Zack Zaromatidis and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith to Lead BANDSTAND on Tour
Work Light Productions announces the casting for the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Bandstand... (read more)
Angela Lansbury Will Lead Roundabout's Benefit Reading of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Roundabout Theatre Company will present a one-night only Benefit Reading of Oscar Wilde's beloved comedy The Importance of Being Earnest starring the ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look At Renee Rapp In MEAN GIRLS On Broadway
Her name is Renee Rapp, and she is a massive deal.... (read more)
WAITRESS's Colleen Ballinger Brings Miranda Sings to the Broadway Stage!
The diner was treated to a special guest last night as Waitress star Colleen Ballinger took to the stage as Miranda Sings during the production's post... (read more)