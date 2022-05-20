Drom, NYC's Home For Global Music, Confirms Second Round of 15th Anniversary Shows

New York City's Drom continues to celebrate its 15th year as Manhattan's unofficial home for global music with the announcement of a second round of anniversary shows revealed today. Newly announced shows include New York Jazz legends Sex Mob, Grammy-nominated, Afro-Cuban percussionist and vocalist Pedrito Martinez, French-Algerian guitarist Pierre Bensusan gypsy guitar master Stephane Wrembel and improvisational ensemble BronX BandA featuring Arturo O'Farrill.



The first slate of shows, already-announced, include GRAMMY-winning Latin Jazz band Spanish Harlem Orchestra; Jazz guitar legend Mike Stern, and the New York Gypsy All Stars featuring French-Lebanese trumpet genius Ibrahim Maalouf. Additionally, Drom has partnered with Lincoln Center, Brooklyn's Barbès and globalFEST for a unique July 30 concert in Damrosch Park on July 30th as part of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City" series. See below for more details and ticket links for all shows.



Along with the exciting series of live events Drom has also launched a new record label. Known as Drom Music, the label is proud to announce its debut album release "Sketches of Green" by Turkish pianist, composer, bandleader Bilge Günaydın. The album includes a bit of Mediterranean influence and a peaceful atmosphere, based on Günaydın's own roots. It was recorded by Sinan Sakızlı at Istanbul Hayyam Studios, and mixed and mastered by Grammy winner sound engineer, Dave Darlington, at Bass Hit Recordings in New York. "Sketches of Green" is available now on all digital platforms.



Located on Avenue A in the East Village, Drom is a word in the Gypsy language for journey. Thousands of artists and countless music fans have made the trek to the club. It's a music venue that celebrates these diverse yet intersecting cultures, presenting hundreds of performances by international, national and New York-based artists for the last 15 years.

