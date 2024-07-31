Drew Gehling Will Join the Cast of & JULIET Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drew Gehling is set to join the company of the hit musical & Juliet in the role of 'Shakespeare' next month! He will begin performances on August 16, 2024.

Gehling, who made his Broadway debut in Jersey Boys in 2009, most recently starred on Broadway in the original casts of Almost Famous and Waitress. He will take over the role from Austin Scott, who joined the company in August 2023.

It was also recently announced that original principal cast members Betsy Wolfe, Ben Jackson Walker, Justin David Sullivan and Philippe Arroyo will depart & Juliet this fall after more than two years with the show. Wolfe, who was Tony-nominated for her performance as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ will play her final show on October 20, 2024, while the others will play their final performances on October 27, 2024. New principal casting for the roles of ‘Anne Hathaway,’ ‘Romeo,’ ‘May’ and ‘Francois’ for the show’s third year on Broadway will be announced soon.

The current cast of & Juliet includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet’, Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Austin Scott as ‘Shakespeare’ (through August 11, 2024), Tony Award nominee Jeannette Bayardelle as ‘Angelique,’ Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe.

About & Juliet

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Orchestrations), and Haley Bennett (Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

& Juliet recently launched a UK Tour (July 2024), and this fall will launch a North American Tour (September 2024), and a German production (October 2024), marking the sixth country to welcome the show in less than five years since its West End Premiere in 2019. With previous productions in Australia and Singapore, & Juliet has now played on four continents. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

About Drew Gehling

Broadway: Almost Famous, Waitress, Clear Day…, Jersey Boys, NYC: Titanic, Little Shop, Scarlet Pimpernel, Ministers Wife (LCT), Green Gables, Billy&Ray (Vineyard) Regional: Almost Famous (Noel Nom), Dave (Hayes Nom), Roman Holiday, Waitress, Johnny Baseball. TV/Film: A Good Person, Succession, Blacklist, Instinct, Dietland, Good Fight, Kimmy Schmidt, 30-Rock, Smash. A pilot, academic, dad to Annie, and partner to Julia. CMU and Columbia. @drewgehling