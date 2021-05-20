Dozens of New Theater Jobs Posted in This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 5/20/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/20/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Internships - Administrative: Production Assistant, Production Mgt & Company Mgt Assistantships

Two River Theater, a mid-sized professional LORT theater, located in Red Bank, NJ is seeking Production Assistant, Production Management Assistant, and Company Management Assistant applicants for our 2021-2022 season. The Assistants are part of Two River's Junior Staff, a program that is a springboard for young professionals at the start of their career. The program offers practical applications in multiple career fields. The season long positions-in-residence are supported by mentors who h... (more)

Internships - Creative: Technical Assistantships

Two River Theater, a mid-sized professional LORT theater, located in Red Bank, NJ, is seeking Technical Assistant applicants for our 2021-2022 season. The Assistants are part of Two River's Junior Staff, a program that is a springboard for young professionals at the start of their career. The program offers practical applications in multiple career fields. The season long positions-in-residence are supported by mentors who help them learn and connect with leading industry professionals, all... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Auditions for Glorious by Peter Quilter

Pt Loma Playhouse will hold auditions for the comedy Glorious by Peter Quilter on Saturday May 22 11am-3pm Appointments can be arranged and beyond that time if needed and walk ups welcomed. The story revolves around Florence Foster Jenkins the worst singer in the world, an enthusiastic soprano whose pitch was far from perfect. Needed are two females and three males. Flexible casting. A prepared comedic monologue is requested along with readings from the script. The role of Jenkins has been ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: MUSIC DIRECTOR FOR VIRTUAL PRODUCTION OF LES MISÉRABLES SCHOOL EDITION TO START IMMEDIATELY

GENERAL INFO: NextStage is currently seeking a music director for our upcoming virtual production of Les Misérables School Edition to start immediately. The show has already been cast and will start rehearsals at the beginning of June. The company has performance tracks created for the show already and programming to use in Zoom rehearsals so the cast members can sing together live. TO APPLY: Please send a resume and headshot materials below to Jessica Erin Swanson at director@nextstageco.... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Non Tenure-Track Assistant Professor, Musical Theater Voice Specialist

Non Tenure-Track Assistant Professor, Musical Theater Voice Specialist The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) seeks two (2) experienced, full-time non-tenure track educator faculty teachers of voice for its renowned Musical Theatre BFA program beginning August 15th, 2021. The successful candidates will be expected to contribute to the discipline through teaching, coaching of performances, master classes, and other related professional activities. Essential F... (more)

Internships - Creative: Career Development Program: Stage Management Apprentices

Asolo Rep Seeks Stage Management Apprentices for 21-22 Season Stage Management Apprentices are part of the stage management team in pre-production, rehearsal, and performance throughout Asolo Rep's season, working closely with AEA stage managers and actors, union stagehands, and nationally recognized directors and designers. Several apprenticeship tracks involve working on multiple productions in a rotating repertory environment. Experience level designed for: early-career stage managers l... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director for sketch comedy nonprofit

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Exempt - Full-time Position Salary Range: $45-55K/yr DOE with medical OVERVIEW The Executive Director works with the Artistic Director to provide leadership in all areas of the organization. Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director is responsible for administrative oversight of the organization including financial management and ensuring operational effectiveness. The Executive Director represents the organization to its many internal and exter... (more)

Internships - Creative: Seeking Dynamic Black Trans, Non Gender Conforming & Queer Artists: New Dance Company Members!

SEEKING DYNAMIC Black Trans, Non Gender Conforming & Queer ARTISTS: NEW DANCE COMPANY MEMBERS! ***READ IN FULL BEFORE RESPONDING*** Katharine Pettit Creative - KPC uses dance as our universal language, changing minds by opening hearts through movement. Our work spotlights social injustices and stigmatized issues, seeking to remove prejudice and allow human connection between audience and artist, Keeping People Connected, KPC. KPC is searching for dynamic, expressive artists who dance ... (more)

Internships - Creative: Theatre Internship Program (TIP) Intern

The Colonial Theatre School, Inc. of Westerly, RI is looking for high school- and college-aged candidates to join our new Theatre Internship Program, which will take place within our Summer 2021 production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [abridged] (revised). We are proud to be partnering with Broadway's Aurora Productions, one of the industry's leading production management and technical supervision companies, for this Program and for our show, which will be the 30th Anniversary p... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Fall 2021 Theatre Management Internships

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to producing innovative theatre of the highest quality by American and international playwrights, with a focus on presenting New York, American, and world premieres, invites individuals to apply for Paul A. Kaplan Theatre Management Program full-time Fall 2021 internships. For 50 years, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America's most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest quality by ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Shop Manager

The Round Barn Theatre at The Barns at Nappanee in Nappanee, IN is seeking a full-time Costume Shop Manager to join the staff as a full-time employee. To add to this position, Costume Design positions are also available on top of Costume Shop Manager duties and would be paid in stipend amounts on top of yearly salary (See more info below) The historic Round Barn Theatre is a 400 seat house located in Northern Indiana producing 6+ productions a year. The theatre is inside of a 100-year-old ro... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Young Audience Outreach Tour - Auditions & Tour Mgr Submissions

CRT is seeking Non-Equity Actors and Tour Managers for CRT's 37th annual Young Audience Outreach Tour - the world premiere of EL GUAYABO/THE GUAVA TREE - which will visit students in underserved communities across the Southwest this Fall. EL GUAYABO/THE GUAVA Book and Lyrics by Diana Grisanti Music by Emiliano Messiez Directed by Ismael Lara DATES: Tour Manager Start: July 26, 2021 1st Rehearsal: August 3, 2021 Tech Begins: August 24, 2021 1st Performance: August 27, 2021 Tour Dep... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Coordinator

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS AUDIENCE SERVICES COORDINATOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and customer service savvy individual to serve as Audience Services Coordinator. The successful candidate will provide Front of House and administrative assistance for the 21-22 Season. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadw... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager - Hollywood Pantages

HOUSE MANAGER REPORTING TO: General Manager and Director of Operations JOB PURPOSE: To assist the General Manager and Director of Operations in being responsible for the presentation and delivery of the public image of the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in all Front of House areas. To recruit, manage, motivate and train all customer service staff (Assistant Managers, Ushers, Porters, and Security). To act as the Theatre's representative and ensure efficient and smooth running of all Front of H... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing Manager

Seeking an extremely creative and strategic marketer to oversee Two River Theater's digital platforms and campaigns through email, social media, website, online advertising and more. The Digital Marketing Manager is part of a four-person marketing department and works as part of the team to develop, support and manage dynamic and ever changing initiatives to support the work of Two River Theater. This is a full-time position reporting to the Director of Marketing. View Full Job Listing: https... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Head of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

Head of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion - Moulin Rouge! The Musical "Everyone is welcome at the Moulin Rouge!" - Harold Zidler Moulin Rouge! The Musical seeks a strategic leader, skilled communicator and collaborative ED&I executive to partner with our leadership team to drive transformational change within our organization and our industry. We understand that creating an inclusive environment is not the responsibility of one person or one office alone and can assure all candidates that... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS GENERAL MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as General Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Camp Half Blood Outdoor Immersive Children's Theatre

Job Details: Seeking performers for an outdoor immersive children's LARP (live-action role playing) adventure for summer camp program, Camp Half-Blood. Actors play larger than life mythological characters set in the modern-day, not far from the Percy Jackson universe (think Hermes in running shorts instead of a toga). Each week you could be a God, a Hero, a Villain, a Monster, a Nymph, an Oracle, or a combination of these. Everyone must feel comfortable engaging groups of kids, ages 6-12... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: GENERAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATE/ASSISTANT

ShowTown Theatricals is currently accepting applications for a full-time General Management Associate/Assistant position. Founded in 2020 by Nathan Gehan, ShowTown Theatricals is a new and innovative general management company that specializes in managing Broadway shows, Broadway tours, virtual productions, and many more. Our deep roster of developmental productions and our commitment to creating a more diverse and multicultural theater industry, including through our partnership with the B... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: MARKETING RECRUITMENT ASSOCIATE (REMOTE)

CMRG (Creative Marketing + Recruitment Group) is seeking a Remote Marketing Recruitment Associate to join our growing team. CMRG is a distinctive, all-inclusive, marketing, and talent acquisition consultancy - one that leads with a fresh, focused, technologically advanced approach. We are an all-female marketing and recruitment firm with a specialization in employer branding and passive talent engagement. We pair great brands with great people utilizing a combination of AI, technolog... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Sales Development Representative

Sales Development Representative 254 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019, USA Full-time Company Description On The Stage is an all-in-one online SaaS platform designed for school, community, and independent theatre makers by theatre professionals with real experience in the tech industry. We make Broadway caliber technology tools to help live arts producers achieve their creative and financial goals. Our end-to-end SaaS platform includes a comprehensive online ticketing system, public-facin... (more)