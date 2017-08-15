Don't Throw Away Your Shot! HAMILTON to Release New Block Of Tickets On Broadway Through August 2018 with Ticketmaster Verified Fan

HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller announces that a new block of tickets for the Broadway production will be made available on Monday, August 21 at 10:00 AM ET exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan®. Verified Fan is an innovative new technology from Ticketmaster that combats bots and scalpers, helping shows like Hamilton level the playing field so fans get better access to real tickets.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration begins today and will close Friday, August 18 at 6:00 PM ET. Verified fans will be notified by Ticketmaster via email on August 20 if they have been selected for the Verified Fan pre-sale on August 21. Visit https://hamilton.tmverifiedfan.com to pre-register or for more information please visit www.hamiltonbroadway.com/#newyork.

Producer Seller states, "I am confident that Verified Fan will be a valuable service to our fans. We know how challenging it is to buy tickets and this new Ticketmaster program will make the process a whole lot easier."

The new block of tickets for Hamilton on Broadway are for performances beginning March 6 through August 19, 2018.

General on-sale will begin on August 22 at 10:00 AM ET.

There are many ticket resellers and secondary markets for tickets. For the best seats and to eliminate the risk of fraud, get tickets in advance through the Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th Street), or Ticketmaster. Purchasing tickets from any other seller runs a high risk of receiving fraudulent tickets.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The Hamilton recording received a 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

HAMILTON performs on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th Street), in Chicago at the PrivateBank Theatre (18 W. Monroe Street), and at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre (6233 Hollywood Boulevard) in Los Angeles, with an official opening night on August 16. A London production will be mounted this November. A second national tour begins February 2018 in Seattle.

For information on Hamilton, visit www.HamiltonOnBroadway.com, www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical, www.Instagram.com/hamiltonmusical and www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical.

