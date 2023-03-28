Distinguished Concerts International New York To Present Two Concerts at Two Iconic Venues in One Day

On Sunday, April 2, Distinguished Concerts International New York will present a rare repertory, featuring Total Vocal with Deke Sharon at 2 PM at Stern Auditorium, Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall, and Windsongs with New Trier High School Wind Symphony & Symphony Orchestra (IL) and Diamond Bar High School Wind Ensemble & Symphony Orchestra (CA) at 7 PM at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

Returning for its 7th edition is DCINY's annual event and crowd-pleaser, Total Vocal, a celebration of American pop music led by conductor, arranger and creative director, Deke Sharon, known as "The Father of Contemporary A Capella". Sharon is credited for helping to popularize a capella in the mainstream, having vocally produced five seasons of The Sing Off in the United States and in international markets, and serving as on-site music director and vocal producer for all three of the hit films in the Pitch Perfect franchise. Sharon will be joined by special guests: Nikisha Williams, GQ, Jua Amir, Kaila Mullady, World Beatbox Champion (2018); and Mark Martin, World Beatbox Champion (2016), accompanied by the Distinguished Concerts Singers International. The family-friendly program will include familiar favorites, such as: Disney's Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious; Just The Way You Are/Just A Dream (Bruno Mars, Nelly); Ain't Too Proud to Beg (Norman Whitfield, Eddie Holland); You Make My Dreams (Daryl Hall, John Oates, Sara Allen); Teach Your Children (Graham Nash); and more.

"Back in the 80s, it seemed every a cappella group only performed repertoire from a very short list of classics and already-a-cappella-songs (e.g. The Lion Sleeps Tonight & Don't Worry Be Happy)," writes Sharon in the program notes. "We changed all that, sparking a revolution in how a cappella is sung (vocal percussion) allowing groups to tackle any song in the world, and now you see college groups changing their setlist more often than they wash their college sweatshirts."

After a leisurely break between shows, audiences can head over to Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall for Windsongs, a special presentation of bands and orchestras from two high schools with nationally acclaimed ensembles. Diamond Bar High School (CA) will be represented by Diamond Bar High School Wind Ensemble, led by Marie Santos, Director; and Diamond Bar High School Symphony Orchestra, led by DCINY alum, Steven Acciani, Director, and Dr. Pierre Long-Tao Tang, Guest Conductor. New Trier High School (IL) will be represented by New Trier High School Wind Symphony, led by Matt Temple, Director, and Elizabeth Bennett, Associate Director; and New Trier High School Symphony Orchestra, led by Peter Rosheger, Director; Elizabeth Bennett, Associate Director; and Johannes Gray, Violoncello. Performances will include works by Michael Markowski, Mikhail Glinka, Johann Michael Haydn, James Barnes, Hector Berlioz, and more.

"From classic Disney to classical music, and from the instrument of voice to wind instruments, these shows are a celebration of music in its diverse forms," says DCINY Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Jonathan Griffith, who co-founded the company with General Director Iris Derke. "DCINY is excited to offer a true New York experience through two joyous and powerful performances at our city's iconic venues in one day."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

TOTAL VOCAL WITH DEKE SHARON

Sunday, April 2, 2023, 2 PM

Stern Auditorium | Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall

Tickets start at $20

Special Guests

Nikisha Williams

GQ

Jua Amir

Kaila Mullady, World Beatbox Champion (2018)

Mark Martin, World Beatbox Champion (2016)

Distinguished Concerts Singers International

Distinguished Concerts Singers International Performers

Crimson & Slate (CO), Dawn D Wisdom, Director

*El Segundo High School Chamber Choir (CA), Gianna Andrea Summers, Director

*Keiki Kani Choir (HI), Camilla Corpuz Yamamoto, Director

Mariemont High School Choir (OH), Liz McGahey, Director

Mt. Sinai High School Jazz Choir (NY), Kathryn Toolan, Director

*My Pop Choir (Canada), Alex Fiddes, Director

*Pop Voices (UK), Anya Small, Director

*Singing Earth Divine (France), Jua Amir Tutein & Crystal Petit, Directors

Squad Harmonix (CA), Laura Saggers, Director

*Vocal Academy@St. James (CA), Anne Marie Oldham, Director

Vocal Synergy (NJ), Kenneth Bryson, Director

*Westport Youth Choir (Ireland), Eriko Hopkinson, Director

And Individual Singers from around the globe

*Denotes DCINY Alumni

WINDSONG

Sunday, April 2, 2023, 7 PM

David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center

Tickets start at $20

Marie Santos, Director

Steven Acciani, Director

Matt Temple, Director

Peter Rosheger, Director

Dr. Pierre Long-Tao Tang, Guest Conductor

Elizabeth Bennett, Associate Director

Johannes Gray, Violoncello

