Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Distinguished Concerts International New York To Present Two Concerts at Two Iconic Venues in One Day

The concerts will feature Total Vocal with Deke Sharon and more.

Mar. 28, 2023  
Distinguished Concerts International New York To Present Two Concerts at Two Iconic Venues in One Day

On Sunday, April 2, Distinguished Concerts International New York will present a rare repertory, featuring Total Vocal with Deke Sharon at 2 PM at Stern Auditorium, Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall, and Windsongs with New Trier High School Wind Symphony & Symphony Orchestra (IL) and Diamond Bar High School Wind Ensemble & Symphony Orchestra (CA) at 7 PM at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

Returning for its 7th edition is DCINY's annual event and crowd-pleaser, Total Vocal, a celebration of American pop music led by conductor, arranger and creative director, Deke Sharon, known as "The Father of Contemporary A Capella". Sharon is credited for helping to popularize a capella in the mainstream, having vocally produced five seasons of The Sing Off in the United States and in international markets, and serving as on-site music director and vocal producer for all three of the hit films in the Pitch Perfect franchise. Sharon will be joined by special guests: Nikisha Williams, GQ, Jua Amir, Kaila Mullady, World Beatbox Champion (2018); and Mark Martin, World Beatbox Champion (2016), accompanied by the Distinguished Concerts Singers International. The family-friendly program will include familiar favorites, such as: Disney's Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious; Just The Way You Are/Just A Dream (Bruno Mars, Nelly); Ain't Too Proud to Beg (Norman Whitfield, Eddie Holland); You Make My Dreams (Daryl Hall, John Oates, Sara Allen); Teach Your Children (Graham Nash); and more.

"Back in the 80s, it seemed every a cappella group only performed repertoire from a very short list of classics and already-a-cappella-songs (e.g. The Lion Sleeps Tonight & Don't Worry Be Happy)," writes Sharon in the program notes. "We changed all that, sparking a revolution in how a cappella is sung (vocal percussion) allowing groups to tackle any song in the world, and now you see college groups changing their setlist more often than they wash their college sweatshirts."

After a leisurely break between shows, audiences can head over to Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall for Windsongs, a special presentation of bands and orchestras from two high schools with nationally acclaimed ensembles. Diamond Bar High School (CA) will be represented by Diamond Bar High School Wind Ensemble, led by Marie Santos, Director; and Diamond Bar High School Symphony Orchestra, led by DCINY alum, Steven Acciani, Director, and Dr. Pierre Long-Tao Tang, Guest Conductor. New Trier High School (IL) will be represented by New Trier High School Wind Symphony, led by Matt Temple, Director, and Elizabeth Bennett, Associate Director; and New Trier High School Symphony Orchestra, led by Peter Rosheger, Director; Elizabeth Bennett, Associate Director; and Johannes Gray, Violoncello. Performances will include works by Michael Markowski, Mikhail Glinka, Johann Michael Haydn, James Barnes, Hector Berlioz, and more.

"From classic Disney to classical music, and from the instrument of voice to wind instruments, these shows are a celebration of music in its diverse forms," says DCINY Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Jonathan Griffith, who co-founded the company with General Director Iris Derke. "DCINY is excited to offer a true New York experience through two joyous and powerful performances at our city's iconic venues in one day."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

TOTAL VOCAL WITH DEKE SHARON
Sunday, April 2, 2023, 2 PM

Stern Auditorium | Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall

Tickets start at $20

DCINY presents (DCINY) presents Total Vocal with conductor, arranger and creative director, Deke Sharon. The evening features arrangements of Disney classics, songs from Broadway, and American popular music.

Special Guests

Nikisha Williams

GQ

Jua Amir

Kaila Mullady, World Beatbox Champion (2018)

Mark Martin, World Beatbox Champion (2016)

Distinguished Concerts Singers International

Distinguished Concerts Singers International Performers

Crimson & Slate (CO), Dawn D Wisdom, Director

*El Segundo High School Chamber Choir (CA), Gianna Andrea Summers, Director

*Keiki Kani Choir (HI), Camilla Corpuz Yamamoto, Director

Mariemont High School Choir (OH), Liz McGahey, Director

Mt. Sinai High School Jazz Choir (NY), Kathryn Toolan, Director

*My Pop Choir (Canada), Alex Fiddes, Director

*Pop Voices (UK), Anya Small, Director

*Singing Earth Divine (France), Jua Amir Tutein & Crystal Petit, Directors

Squad Harmonix (CA), Laura Saggers, Director

*Vocal Academy@St. James (CA), Anne Marie Oldham, Director

Vocal Synergy (NJ), Kenneth Bryson, Director

*Westport Youth Choir (Ireland), Eriko Hopkinson, Director

And Individual Singers from around the globe

*Denotes DCINY Alumni

WINDSONG
Sunday, April 2, 2023, 7 PM

David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center

Tickets start at $20

Join DCINY for a special presentation of bands and orchestras from Diamond Bar High School (CA) & New Trier High School (IL), performing works by Michael Markowski, Mikhail Glinka, Johann Michael Haydn, James Barnes, Hector Berlioz, and more.

Marie Santos, Director

Steven Acciani, Director

Matt Temple, Director

Peter Rosheger, Director

Dr. Pierre Long-Tao Tang, Guest Conductor

Elizabeth Bennett, Associate Director

Johannes Gray, Violoncello

ABOUT DISTINGUISHED CONCERTS INTERNATIONAL NEW YORK (DCINY)


Founded in 2007 by Iris Derke and Jonathan Griffith, with its first public performance in January 2008, DCINY is a leading producer of dynamic musical entertainment in renowned international venues. Over 40,000 musicians representing 47 countries and all 50 states have participated in DCINY productions. Since the inception of the company, DCINY has produced 17 world premieres and more than 200 concerts for over 200,000 audience members. DCINY celebrated its 10th Anniversary Season in 2018. With unforgettable world-class concert experiences, empowering educational programs, and a global community of artists and audiences, DCINY changes lives through the power of musical performance. In addition to being selected four times for Inc. 5000, DCINY has received national recognition with multiple American Prizes including by Jonathan Griffith, Founder and Music Director of Distinguished Concerts Orchestra (Winner 2014 American Prize in Conducting, Professional Orchestra Division) and DCINY's General Director and Co-Founder Iris Derke and the DCINY Team (Winner 2015 American Prize in Arts Marketing). For more information and a full list of events go to DCINY.org.




Related Stories
Michael R. Jackson, John Gallagher, Jr. & More Join LCT3 Concert Series Photo
Michael R. Jackson, John Gallagher, Jr. & More Join LCT3 Concert Series
Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will present NEXT@LCT3, a concert series of performances at the Claire Tow Theater. See who is performing and learn how to purchase tickets!
Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs & More Join Third TROLLS Movie Musical Photo
Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs & More Join Third TROLLS Movie Musical
Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake will return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together. The new film will also feature Andrew Rannells, Daveed Diggs, Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, Zooey Deschanel, RuPaul Charles, and more. Watch the trailer video for the new film now!
PERFECT CRIME Off-Broadway to Celebrate 36th Anniversary in April Photo
PERFECT CRIME Off-Broadway to Celebrate 36th Anniversary in April
The longest running play in NYC history, PERFECT CRIME will celebrate its 36th Anniversary on Monday, April 18th in the Anne Bernstein Theater at The Theater Center Theater Center.
BACK TO THE FUTURE North American Tour to Launch in 2024 Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE North American Tour to Launch in 2024
The 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will launch a North American Tour in the summer of 2024. See tour stops, and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


The Late Terrence McNally Pens Note on RAGTIME: 'It's All For Marin Tonight'The Late Terrence McNally Pens Note on RAGTIME: 'It's All For Marin Tonight'
March 28, 2023

Last night, the best of Broadway gathered at the Minskoff Theatre for the years-in-the-making Ragtime reunion concert benefitting the Entertainment Community Fund. You can read the late Terrence McNally's note to the audience in full here.
Photos: Billy Porter Celebrates His OUT Magazine Cover at Somewhere NowherePhotos: Billy Porter Celebrates His OUT Magazine Cover at Somewhere Nowhere
March 28, 2023

OUT, the leading LGBTQ+ fashion and lifestyle publication, unveiled its March/April issue on March 24th, featuring Emmy-, Tony-, and Grammy-winning icon Billy Porter on the cover. Porter recently celebrated his OUT Magazine cover at Somewhere Nowhere. Check out photos here!
Video: Watch Original RAGTIME Cast Reunite for Curtain CallVideo: Watch Original RAGTIME Cast Reunite for Curtain Call
March 28, 2023

Just last night, The Entertainment Community Fund presented a one-night-only benefit reunion concert of Ragtime at the Minskoff Theatre. Watch as Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Peter Friedman, Kelli O'Hara and more take their bows at the end of the big night!
HAMILTON Will Make its Asian Premiere In Manila This SeptemberHAMILTON Will Make its Asian Premiere In Manila This September
March 28, 2023

Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton will make its Asian premiere in Manila, for a strictly limited season, at The Theatre at Solaire this September. 
Wake Up With BWW 3/28: Inside SWEENEY TODD Opening Night, Plus a Message From Rachel Brosnahan!Wake Up With BWW 3/28: Inside SWEENEY TODD Opening Night, Plus a Message From Rachel Brosnahan!
March 28, 2023

Top stories: Check out our coverage from opening night of Sweeney Todd, plus watch a video message from Rachel Brosnahan in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
share