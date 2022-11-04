Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney+ Restores Cut MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Song

The new version will be added to the extras page of the film on Disney+ on December 9.

Nov. 04, 2022  

As a special holiday treat for Muppets fans, Disney+ has restored the full-length version of "The Muppet Christmas Carol," including the song "When Love Is Gone."

The new version will be added to the extras page of the film on Disney+ on December 9 in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

The song is sung by the character Belle (Meredith Braun) when she and young Ebenezer Scrooge are at the finale stage of their relationship. "When Love is Gone" was cut by director Jeffrey Katzenberg, who thought that it was too mature for the film's young audiences. Martina McBride's cover of the song was eventually placed during the film's end credits.

In this heartwarming Disney movie, Kermit the Frog plays Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine). Gonzo, as Dickens, narrates the story with the help of Rizzo the Rat. The film also features Miss Piggy as Emily Cratchit and more of everyone's favorite Muppets.

The film features an original score, composed by Miles Goodman (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Little Shop of Horrors) with songs by Oscar, Emmy and Grammy-winning songwriter Paul Williams (Rainbow Connection, Evergreen).

Listen to Martina McBride's version of the song here:



