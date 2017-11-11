Director/Actor Frank Corsaro Passes Away Age 92

Director and actor Frank Corsaro has just been reported dead. He was 92. Corsaro was best known as the director of the 1961 production of The Night of the Iguana starring Bette Davis.

Corsaro was director of both Broadway and opera productions in New York City. His opera credits include La Traviata (with Patricia Brooks and Plácido Domingo), Madama Butterfly, The Crucible, Faust, and Carmen. He made is Metropolitan Opera debut directing Rinaldo in 1984.

Corsaro was an active Broadway director with a career spannign from 1955 to 1980. His credits include It's So Nice to be Civilized, Knockout, Whoopee!, Cold Storage, Treemonisha, Baby Want a Kiss, The Night of the Iguana, The Night Circus, A Hatful of Rain and The Honeys.

As an actor, he appeared on stage in The Merchant of Venice, Mrs. McThing, and The Taming of the Shrew. His film work includes "Rachel, Rachel" starring Joanna Woodward and directed by Paul Newman.

Corsaro served as the artistic director of the Actor's Studio from 1988 to 1995.





