Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing to Reprise Roles in PRACTICAL MAGIC 2

The coven is getting back together. Stage veterans Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing are set to reprise their roles as the eccentric witch aunts, Bridget and Frances Owens, in Practical Magic 2, according to Deadline. The sequel to the 1998 cult classic will also feature Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman returning to their characters of Sally and Gillian Owens, as well as producing the film alongside Denise Di Novi.

The movie, currently in production, also boasts a cast that includes Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Zolo Marideuña, and Solly McLeod. Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the original screenplay alongside Robin Swicord and Adam Brooks, penned this script with Georgia Pritchett. Directed by Susanne Bier, it is set to be released in theaters on September 18, 2026. It was originally announced last year.

With a wide-ranging career across stage and screen, Dianne Wiest has received four Drama Desk nominations and appeared on Broadway in several productions, including Frankenstein, Othello, In the Summer House, Salome, and, most recently, 2008's All My Sons. For her screen work, she has won two Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress for 1986’s Hannah and Her Sisters and 1994’s Bullets Over Broadway.

Stockard Channing is a Tony Award-winning actress who has been seen on Broadway in numerous productions, including A Day in the Death of Joe Egg (Tony Award), The House of Blue Leaves, Six Degrees of Separation, The Little Foxes, Pal Joey, and It's Only a Play. She has 5 Tony nominations, in addition to her 1985 win. Notable screen roles incuide the character of Betty Rizzo in the film version of Grease, and the First Lady in The West Wing.

Released in 1998, Practical Magic has since become a Halloween favorite, with its spooky locale and use of the paranormal. The movie follows two witch sisters (Bullock and Kidman) whose cursed family line makes romantic love a deadly and dangerous feat. In 2019, a prequel spinoff was announced that ultimately never came to fruition.

Watch a trailer for the 1998 movie below.