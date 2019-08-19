HBO Max Orders Three New Pilots, Including PRACTICAL MAGIC Prequel

According to Variety, HBO Max has given a pilot order to three brand new series: "Generation," "Red Bird Lane," and "Rules of Magic." The latter is based on Alice Hoffman's novel--it is a prequel to "Practical Magic," which was adapted for film in the late nineties.

Set in 1960s New York City, the series follows three troubled siblings - Franny, Jet and Vincent Owens - who wrestle with "abnormalities" that have kept them isolated. But the tumultuous times unearth the extraordinary discovery that they are, in fact, descendants of a bloodline of witches. The two sisters will become the revered, and sometimes feared, aunts in "Practical Magic," while their brother will leave an unexpected legacy.

"Generation" hails from the 17 year old daughter of Daniel and Ben Barnz, Zelda, who will write and co-executive produce the series. It follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

"Red Bird Lane" is a YA morality and psychological horror series about eight strangers who arrive at an isolated house-all for different reasons-and quickly realize that something sinister and terrifying awaits them.

All three series hail from Warner Bros. Television.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories