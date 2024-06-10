PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 in the Works; Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in Talks to Return

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After several nostalgia-baiting TikTok videos featuring clips from the cult film Practical Magic, Warner Bros. has officially announced that a sequel to the 1998 movie is in the works.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, who played witch sisters Sally and Gillian in the film, are reportedly in talks to return for the sequel, this time as producers as well. Denise Di Novi is also set to serve as a producer.

Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the original screenplay alongside Robin Swicord and Adam Brooks, will pen the screenplay solo for this go-around.

Like Disney's Hocus Pocus, Practical Magic was not considered a success upon its original release. However, in the years since, it has become a Halloween favorite, with its spooky locale and use of the paranormal. In 2019, a prequel spinoff was announced that ultimately never came to fruition.

In addition to Bullock and Kidman, the original film starred Stockard Channing and Dianne West as their aunts who have carried on THE FAMILY tradition of sorcery by teaching them how to use magic.

