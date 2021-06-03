Dianne Pilkington to Lead BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS World Premiere; Initial Casting Announced

Initial casting has been announced for the UK world premiere of the Disney musical adaptation of Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, veteran West End actor Dianne Pilkington will lead the cast as Miss Eglantine Price, with Charles Brunton as Professor Browne, Conor O'Hara as Charlie, and Jacqui DuBois as Mrs. Holiday.

The cast will also include Matthew Elliot Campbell, Rob Madge, Mark Anderson, Emma Thornett, Sadie- Jean Shirley, Kayla Carter, Sam Lupton, Nathanial Morrison, Robin Simoes da Silva, Georgie Buckland, Vinnie Monachello, Susannah ven den Berg, and Jonathan Cobb.

The world premiere production of the musical will be presented on tour in the United Kingdom, kicking off in August 2021.

The production will feature joint direction by Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison. Harrison will also bring the sets and illusions of this magical new musical to life.

According to previous reports the adaptation's story will focus on the three children at its center, revealing more of their history and how they came to stay with Miss Price.

Neil Bartram and Brian Hill have collaborated on show's book and new songs, in addition to the original, classic score by the Sherman Brothers. The creative team for the show includes costume designer Gabriella Slade, orchestrator Simon Hale, music supervisor Tom Murray, lighting designer Simon Wilkinson, sound designer Gareth Fry, and choreographer and movement director Neil Bettles.