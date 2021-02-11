Redesigned Her Majesty's Theatre Will 'Blur the Boundary Between Stage and Auditorium' for West End's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, work is underway on Her Majesty's Theatre in London, for a newly renovated venue upon the reopening of The Phantom of the Opera in the West End.

Details are emerging on what audiences can expect when the show returns, as per a planning application submitted last month.

The documents are available on City of Westminster's official site, and detail the plans which include "internal works to the stage area including alteration to the proscenium, boxes and orchestra pit and repainting of the ceiling."

According to the document, "the new set design will not be limited to the stage area and will move into the auditorium, covering the proscenium and parts of the boxes."

It is noted that "this is important to the production which, for dramatic effect, requires a strong connection between stage and auditorium - this is particularly important for Phantom of the Opera which seeks to blur the boundary between stage and auditorium such that the auditorium and the audience become part of the production. This is an unusual situation as most productions would limit the set to the stage."

There will be repairs made to the proscenium, including the fixing of cracks and removal of black paint. The restoration will also allow for the use of new sound equipment. Additionally, the original orchestra pit rail will be reinstated, including the balustrade detailing.

These restorations to Her Majesty's Theatre will preserve it as a Grade II listed building, and will sustain and enhance its architectural and historical significance.

For more details about the work that is being outline, read the full documents.

With the new year almost upon us, we are excited to see work at Her Majesty's underway and are looking forward to sharing updates as we prepare to return the Phantom to its London home in June. pic.twitter.com/y2Jl8Gf9Ry - The Phantom Of The Opera (@PhantomOpera) December 14, 2020

As previously reported, The Phantom of the Opera is currently planning for a June 2021 return to the West End.

The show is currently planning previews from June 5, provided that government social distancing rules are lifted in time.

Irish actor Killian Donnelly will don the Phantom's iconic mask when the show makes its return to Her Majesty's Theatre. This summer, Mackintosh confirmed that a "brand new physical production" of the show will run in the West End when it returns.