Derek Klena and Gavin Leatherwood to Appear on 3D+U

Southern California's 3-D Theatricals' 3D+U is has announced its special 3D+U guests for Friday, May 22. For this week's edition of "Fantastical Fridays," host T.J. Dawson will welcome Derek Klena (Dogfight, Wicked, Anastasia, Jagged Little Pill) and Gavin Leatherwood (Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina").



With 3D+U, the spotlight is on YOU and we can get through this together. Being socially distant may be the biggest role you will ever have to play. Let's come together while being apart with workshops, workouts, classes and talkbacks.



During this time of social distancing, 3-D Theatricals has been producing free daily streaming content for 3D+U, including workouts, classes and talkbacks. Details are posted daily on the company's website: www.3dtheatricals.com,

Instagram and Facebook, and via email blasts.

Friday, May 22 from 11:00 AM - 11:50 AM PST

FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS, hosted by T.J. Dawson, with Derek Klena (Dogfight, Wicked, Anastasia, Jagged Little Pill ).



Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/91318637135

Meeting ID: 913-1863-7135



Derek Klena's credits include Broadway's Jagged Little Pill (Nick Healy, Original Broadway Cast), Anastasia (Dmitry, Original Broadway Cast), The Bridges of Madison County (Original Broadway Cast), Wicked (Fiyero, 10th Anniversary Company). Off-Broadway: Dogfight (Second Stage), Carrie (MCC). TV: "The Code" (CBS), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix), "Quantico" (ABC), "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO), "Blue Bloods" (CBS), and "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC).



Friday, May 22 from 3:00 PM - 3:50 PM PST

FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS, hosted by T.J. Dawson, with Gavin Leatherwood (Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina").



Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/95126157797

Meeting ID: 951-2615-7797



Gavin Leatherwood is best known for playing the role of Nicholas Scratch in Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." He is also a stage actor and has performed in All My Sons and Peter Pan. Some of Gavin's best-known TV roles are in series like "NCIS," "Grown-ish," and "Wicked Enigma," to name a few.

