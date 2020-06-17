Delilah Jane Dunn Shares Her Love for Cats the Musical - Next on Stage

The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!

Delilah Jane Dunn, a 2024 graduate of Asheville High School, is back again this week in our top 10!

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

One of my favorite memories from a past show was when I did Legally Blonde Jr. I really started to get close with my co-lead, who is now one of my best friends. He was Emmett and I was Elle and it was really hard to pretend to be in love without laughing.

What is your favorite musical and why?

My favorite musical is Cats. I really think the dancing is gorgeous and it is really impressive how the actors can dance like that and maintain their vocals. It's also just kind of a weird show and I love that!

What have you been doing during quarantine?

During quarantine, I have been self-taping a lot. I've also taken acting, voice and dance lessons online and done lots of online rehearsals for Matilda with my acting academy.

Want to see Delilah in the top 5? Vote for her HERE!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 5 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 17th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 18th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

