David Zinn, Ana Kuzmanic & More Join Creative Team of THE MINUTES
Producers announced today the full creative team for the Broadway bow of Steppenwolf's production of The Minutes by Tracy Letts (August: Osage County, Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Arthur Miller's All My Sons, Linda Vista). The production, directed by Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County, Fish in the Dark, This Is Our Youth), will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Ana Kuzmanic, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design and original music by André Pluess, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, dramaturgy by Edward Sobel and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.
Performances for The Minutes begin Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th St) on Broadway, and officially opens on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
The cast of The Minutes includes Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, Jeff Still.
With The Minutes, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts and Tony-winning director Anna D. Shapiro return to Broadway together for the first time since their Tony-winning sensation August: Osage County. The record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company takes a look at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry-and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. "Nothing in this explosive 90-minute play is as it seems...A real-life heart-in-the-mouth experience," declares the Chicago Tribune. This powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change-it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets. This is a 16- week limited engagement through Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Ian Barford, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Tracy Letts, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton and Anna D. Shapiro are members of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company ensemble.
The producing team is led by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross with Jayne Baron Sherman, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, Ricardo Hornos, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Emily Dobbs and Jacob Soroken Porter.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
