David Rockwell, Linda Cho, and More Join Design Team For ART Broadway Revival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The design team has been announced for the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton. The team includes David Rockwell (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), and Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design).

Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale (“The Watcher,” The Motherf**ker with the Hat), Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner James Corden (“The Late Late Show with James Corden,” One Man, Two Guvnors) and Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother,” Hedwig and the Angry Inch) will make their highly anticipated returns to Broadway this fall under the direction of Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis (Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Take Me Out).

Previews begin on Thursday, August 28th with an official opening night on Tuesday, September 16th at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street), New York City. The production will play a limited 17-week engagement through December 21, 2025.

ART is produced by Sand & Snow Entertainment (Michael Shulman), ATG Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Taste. Money. Ego. And other fine arts. This sleek, sophisticated comedy is about, well, art. Come see what all the debate is about – don’t miss ART on Broadway for a strictly limited engagement this fall.

101 Productions, Ltd will serve as Executive Producer/General Manager with casting by Jim Carnahan.

Biographies

David Rockwell (Set Design), FAIA, is the founder and President of Rockwell Group, a 350-person cross-disciplinary architecture and design firm based in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Madrid. Merging theater, performance, and architecture to create unique narratives for each project, the firm’s work includes hotels and restaurants, theaters, cultural and educational institutions, set designs, products, and exhibitions. Honors include the AIANY President’s Award; the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award; a Tony Award for Best Scenic Design for She Loves Me; two Emmy Awards; the Presidential Design Award; induction into the James Beard Foundation Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America; inclusion in Architectural Digest’s AD100 Hall of Fame; Interior Design magazine’s Icon Award; and recognition by Fast Company as one of the most innovative design practices in their annual World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies issue. Known for his commitment to non-profit and community organizations, David Rockwell is the co-founder of the sustainability initiative Cork Collective. He also serves as the Chair Emeritus of the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA) and as a board member of Citymeals on Wheels, New York Restoration Project, and the American Theatre Wing.

Linda Cho (Costume Design) is a two-time Tony Award Winning Designer based in New York City. Broadway credits include: The Great Gatsby (TONY Award; West End, London, South Korea); Pirates! The Penzance Musical; Doubt; Summer, 1976; Take Me Out; Grand Horizons; Anastasia (Tony nomination); POTUS; Harmony; The Great Society; A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Tony/Henry Hewes Awards; Outer Critics Circle Nomination); The Lifespan of a Fact; Velocity of Autumn; Summer 1976; Take Me Out. Numerous Off-Broadway; International and Regional Theatre Productions. Opera and Dance: Turandot (Washington National Opera); Samson and Dalila (The MET); American Soldier (Perelman Arts Center); American Ballet Theatre. This Korean-born designer is the recipient of the Irene Sharaff Young Master Award; serves on the Advisory Committee of the American Theatre Wing and is a judge for the Susan Blackburn Playwriting Prize. MFA Yale School of Drama; BA McGill University and Paris American Academy.

Jen Schriever (Lighting Design) Broadway: Glengarry Glen Ross, Eureka Day, Mother Play, A Strange Loop (Tony nomination), Death of a Salesman (Tony nomination), 1776, Birthday Candles, Lackawanna Blues, What the Constitution Means to Me, Lifespan of a Fact, Eclipsed, Ghetto Klown. Opera: A Thousand Splendid Suns (Seattle Opera); Die Fledermaus, Les Pecheurs De Perles (Metropolitan Opera); Faust, La Traviata, Britten’s Midsummer (Mariinsky, Russia). Obie Award for sustained excellence in design. Mom: Henry. Adjunct at Purchase College.

Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design) is a Tony Award-nominated multi-disciplinary artist who works as a sound designer, composer, writer, and director in theatre, TV/film, and podcasts. As a screenwriter, he was most recently in the writers’ room for “#1 Happy Family USA” created by Ramy Youssef from A24 now streaming on Amazon Prime. He has also been recognized for his original works in theatre, earning the prestigious Creative Capital Award and the CTG Sherwood Award. His sound design has been featured on Broadway productions such as “Pirates! the Penzance Musical”, “Enemy of the People” (Jeremy Strong & Michael Imperioli), “Doubt” (Liev Schreiber), “Macbeth” (Daniel Craig & Ruth Negga), “Death of a Salesman” (Wendell Pierce), and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fat Ham”. He has received sound design awards and nominations from the Drama Desk Award, Obie Award, Henry Hewes Award, Lucille Lortel Award, among others.