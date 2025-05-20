David Mamet Details Upcoming Projects Including New Play for Rebecca Pigeon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Following the debut of his Henry Johnson film adaptation, David Mamet is at work on his next project for the stage. “I’m writing a play for Rebecca (Pidgeon) about these two women who need to kill J.K. Rowling," the writer told Deadline's Anthony D'Alessandro during a recent interview.

Pidgeon has appeared in several Mamet projects, including the 1991 film Homicide and the play Oleanna, for which Mamet wrote her a part. She also appeared as Ricky Roma in a reading for a female version of Glengarry Glen Ross, which is rumored to hit Broadway following the departure of the show's current stars. This would mark his first new play since 2023's Henry Johnson.

In terms of what's next for the big screen, Mamet said "I’m writing a screenplay now and I think I might have found some suckers to give me a couple of bucks to make it. [It's] about a couple of old confidence men, who got jammed up, and have to resort to some odd measures to take a mark to the cleaners.”

Mamet also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming drama The Prince, starring Scott Haze, Nicolas Cage, J.K. Simmons, Giancarlo Esposito, Andy Garcia, Wayne Brady, and more. The movie, directed by Cameron Van Hoy, is rumored to be inspired by Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, and his public struggles with addiction. However, this has been unconfirmed, with a source previously saying, "This project has been in the works for a while and, as it currently stands and is led by Van Hoy, is a fictional account of fictional events and characters.”

David Mamet has won a Pulitzer Prize and received Tony nominations for Glengarry Glen Ross (1984) and Speed-the-Plow (1988). As a screenwriter, he has received Oscar nominations for The Verdict (1982) and Wag the Dog (1997). Other film directorial credits include The Spanish Prisoner, Oleanna, House of Games, State and Main, Heist, Spartan, The Winslow Boy, Redbelt, and Phil Spector.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski