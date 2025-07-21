David Corenswet Names Tommy Dorsey's HELLO, DOLLY as His 'Comfort Album'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Corenswet is still a theater kid at heart. In recent interviews promoting Superman, the actor has shared his love for several Broadway properties, from Hello, Dolly! to Death Becomes Her.

During a conversation with NME, he named Tommy Dorsey’s Orchestra Plays Hello, Dolly!, released in 1964, as his comfort album: "It has orchestral instrumental arrangements of... three-quarters of the songs from the musical, so it’s sort of a big band jazz album. The song that my wife and I danced to at our wedding is on there," Corenswet explained.

He is also a fan of Megan Hilty, both for her work in the TV series Smash and Death Becomes Her, calling the Broadway show "a lot of fun" on a recent appearance on Brittany Broski's Royal Court show.

For a profile on CBS Sunday Morning, the actor previously detailed his theater roots, having grown up doing professional theater in Philadelphia before ever appearing in film or TV. At this point in his career, however, he is unsure if performing on Broadway is in his future. "Although I love musicals and have done musicals, I don't know whether I'm going to end up doing a musical on Broadway. Those people really know what they're doing," said the actor.

Even so, he still loves a classic showtune: "I can carry a tune...I have a sort of older school baritone voice, so a lot of the modern musicals I just can't sing high enough for. But give me a Music Man or a Guys and Dolls...I really love that stuff." Check out his full interview with CBS Sunday Morning here.

David Corenswet is playing the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent in Superman, which is now in theaters. In the movie, director James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a blend of epic action, humor, and heart. The movie also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Photo credit: Stewart Cook