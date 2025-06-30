Video: SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Talks Theater Roots on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



David Corenswet, star of the highly anticipated new Superman film, recently sat down with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz for CBS Sunday Morning to discuss the massive project, along with the career that has led him to this point.

A Juilliard graduate, Corenswet was a theater kid through and through, growing up doing professional theater in Philadelphia before ever appearing in film or TV. "I had been doing professional theater in Philadelphia for seven years. I had done something like eight shows, extracurricular, and then I'd been doing theater in high school [and] the Upper Darby Summer Stage program."

Despite his theater roots, he admitted Broadway wasn't his goal as a developing actor. "Broadway was never a thing that meant something to me in the abstract. I love going to see Broadway shows, but when I think of Broadway, I usually think of musicals. Although I love musicals and have done musicals, I don't know whether I'm going to end up doing a musical on Broadway. Those people really know what they're doing."

Still, given his background and training, the actor is not a novice when it comes to classical musicals. "I can carry a tune...I have a sort of older school baritone voice, so a lot of the modern musicals I just can't sing high enough for. But give me a Music Man or a Guys and Dolls...I really love that stuff." Watch the full conversation now.

In Superman, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor, and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind. Superman, DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.

