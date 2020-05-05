Daniel Radcliffe Reads First Chapter of HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE
Daniel Radcliffe has read the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as part of Harry Potter At Home! J.K Rowling recently launched an online Harry Potter hub for kids, families and fans during the coronavirus lockdown. On Wizardingworld.com, exciting contributors will read through the first Harry Potter book.
Watch the video of Radcliffe reading the first chapter HERE!
Those who will help read through the first book include Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, and more!
Surprise! We've got a treat for you...From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one.- Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020
And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you'll agree we have the perfect narrator...⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome
https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d
