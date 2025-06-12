Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company Will Host FRAMING MENERBES: Film Screening and Reception With Special Guest Jovani Furlan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company will present the US premiere of Framing Ménerbes: Film Screening and Reception on June 26, 2025 at 6pm at the Dolby 88 Screening Room in Manhattan, entrance on 55th Street at the corner of 55th/6th Avenue, 1350 Avenue of the Americas, NYC. New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Jovani Furlan will be a guest of the evening's premiere and lead a discussion with Daniel Gwirtzman following the screening. This is a unique opportunity to hear these two artists converse about dance in the intimacy of the Dolby 88 Screening Room setting. Jovani and Daniel have a history of talking about choreography in dance films and are excited to share their perspectives through the lens of Framing Ménerbes.

Coming straight after the NYC premiere of e-Motion, which Culturebot reviewed as "profoundly chilling," noting Daniel Gwirtzman's performance as "masterful," Framing Ménerbes presents pastoral, French beauty through Gwirtzman's unique and personal lens.

Born in Joinville, Brazil, Jovani Furlan started dancing at the age of 11 at The Bolshoi Theater School in Brazil. In 2010 he participated in the International Ballet Competition in Jackson, Mississippi, and was offered a full scholarship to attend the Miami City Ballet School by Edward Villella. Mr. Furlan began his training at the MCB School in 2011 and joined Miami City Ballet in 2012. He was promoted to soloist in 2015 and was named an MCB principal dancer in 2017.

At the screening, you will be able to immerse yourself in the picturesque landscapes and charming architecture of this French village. Framing Ménerbes frames a stunning village in Provence, its natural beauty of far-reaching vistas, mountains, vineyards, and the light for which it is known, taken in through the prism of choreographer and dancer Daniel Gwirtzman, celebrating thirty years as a New York City artist in 2025. Daniel shot each frame of the film, capturing, as he has often said, the dancer who has been with him the longest, himself!

The event promises an unforgettable experience filled with cinematic delights and delicious French desserts by Brooklyn French Bakers. Don't miss out on this unique, one-night only opportunity to discover Ménerbes through the lens of dance film!