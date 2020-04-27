Dance/NYC Announces New Participants For Digital Town Hall

Join Dance/NYC, immigrant advocates and legal advisors for a town hall event discussing resources for immigrant dance makers and cultural workers as they navigate the impacts of COVID-19.

Panelists will provide insight on an arts worker's legal rights as an immigrant regardless of immigration status; resources for undocumented artists and disabled immigrant artists; access to pandemic support in response to the Public Charge rule including community-led resources; and advocacy tools for how organizations can support immigrant artists and arts workers.

The updated list of featured participants includes:



• Alejandra Duque Cifuentes, Executive Director, Dance/NYC

• Anu Joshi, VP of Policy at the New York Immigration Coalition

• Candace Thompson-Zachery, Mgr. of Justice, Equity & Inclusion Initiatives, Dance/NYC

• Jessica Ramos, New York State Senator & Chair of Committee on Labor, 13th Senate District

• May Malik, Deputy Commissioner of External Affairs at the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs

• Michael Cataliotti, Business Immigration and Transactions Lawyer

• Samantha Johnson, Education and Outreach Coordinator, Center for Independence of the Disabled

Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Facebook Live (Tune In Here). This event is FREE and Open to the Public. For the latest program and speaker information, visit Dance.NYC.





