Dance/NYC Announces New Participants For Digital Town Hall
Join Dance/NYC, immigrant advocates and legal advisors for a town hall event discussing resources for immigrant dance makers and cultural workers as they navigate the impacts of COVID-19.
Panelists will provide insight on an arts worker's legal rights as an immigrant regardless of immigration status; resources for undocumented artists and disabled immigrant artists; access to pandemic support in response to the Public Charge rule including community-led resources; and advocacy tools for how organizations can support immigrant artists and arts workers.
The updated list of featured participants includes:
• Alejandra Duque Cifuentes, Executive Director, Dance/NYC
• Anu Joshi, VP of Policy at the New York Immigration Coalition
• Candace Thompson-Zachery, Mgr. of Justice, Equity & Inclusion Initiatives, Dance/NYC
• Jessica Ramos, New York State Senator & Chair of Committee on Labor, 13th Senate District
• May Malik, Deputy Commissioner of External Affairs at the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs
• Michael Cataliotti, Business Immigration and Transactions Lawyer
• Samantha Johnson, Education and Outreach Coordinator, Center for Independence of the Disabled
Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Facebook Live (Tune In Here). This event is FREE and Open to the Public. For the latest program and speaker information, visit Dance.NYC.
