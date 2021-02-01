Dance Theatre of Harlem Announces Winter Season of Virtual Performances and Events

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Dance Theatre of Harlem announced today a new slate of digital performances as part of its online streaming series, DTH On Demand, and events, including its annual Founders' Week celebration, throughout February, the nation's month to officially and proudly honor Black History. Performances, being presented as part of DTH's Virtual Winter Ballet series, include Firebird, DTH's ravishing production of the beloved ballet that John Taras created exclusively for the company in 1982; John Henry, the magnificent 1988 ballet by DTH Co-founder Arthur Mitchell, streaming via Stage Access; Passage, Claudia Schreier's searing 2019 work that reflects the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to the American continent in 1619, featuring music by Jessie Montgomery, and the joyous New Bach, by DTH's Resident Choreographer and head of the DTH School Robert Garland, an excerpt of which the Company performed on its recent "Ellen Degeneres Show" appearance. Dance Theatre of Harlem will host myriad online events including Founders' Week, a celebration of its co-founders, Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, and more. DTH On Demand is generously sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

While access to Dance Theatre of Harlem's digital content remains free, gifts of any size provide crucial support to the company's current operations and will help to ensure that New York City's dance future continues to be even more inclusive and diverse than ever before. For more information, please visit www.DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org.

A schedule of streaming performances and special events surrounding them on DTH On Demand is below. This information is subject to change.

DTH ON DEMAND

February 6: Passage, choreographed by Claudia Schreier; music by Jessie Montgomery

February 13: John Henry, choreographed by Arthur Mitchell; music by Milton Rosenstock

February 20: New Bach by Robert Garland; music by J.S. Bach

February 27: The Firebird by John Taras; music by Igor Stravinsky

PASSAGE

Set to an evocative score by Jessie Montgomery, Claudia Schreier's Passage offers a moving reflection on the fortitude of the human spirit, created in recognition of the 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans to Virginia in 1619. Passage was commissioned by the Virginia Arts Festival and the State of Virginia's 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution.

Thursday, February 4

8pm: Creating Passage: A Conversation with the Cast

Current DTH Company Artists - the original cast of Passage - discuss their experience in the creative process for the ballet. Moderated by Company Artists Lindsey Donnell and Christopher Charles McDaniel, the program will be live on YouTube and Facebook.

Friday, February 5

8pm: Creating Passage: Black Women Creators

Claudia Schreier and Jessie Montgomery discuss the artistic process in the creation of Passage with DTH Company Artist Sanford Placide. Watch on YouTube and Facebook.

Saturday, February 6

8pm: DTH On Demand Presents: Passage

Watch the full-length online premiere of Claudia Schreier's Passage on YouTube. As a prologue to the full ballet, Company Artist Derek Brockington shares his experience performing in Passage.

John Henry

John Henry is the tale of the steel drivin' man who fights against automation. He challenges the steam drill and wins, but dies with his hammer in his hand. Choreographed by DTH Co-founder Arthur Mitchell in 1988, his ballet is a testament to the singular perseverance that allowed the folk hero to triumph over impossible odds. This performance was filmed at Danmarks Radio in Aarhus, Denmark, and will be streamed on Stage Access. "We are honored to collaborate with the historic Dance Theatre of Harlem and to assist in bringing these American treasures to a broader audience" says Stage Access Founder, Bruce H. Lipnick.

Thursday, February 11

8pm: "This Little Light of Ours"

Company member Sanford Placide's contemporary revisioning of a classic folksong. On YouTube, Facebook, and IGTV.

Friday, February 12

8pm: What's the Step?

Learn a section of John Henry choreography from Company Artist Stephanie Rae Williams on Zoom. Registration required at www.DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org.

Saturday, February 13

8pm: DTH On Demand Presents: John Henry hosted by DTH Artistic Director Virginia Johnson. The ballet will be available for viewing at www.StageAccess.com. The ballet will be available for viewing until 11:59pm on Friday, February 19.

NEW BACH

Created by Dance Theatre of Harlem Resident Choreographer Robert Garland for the Company, New Bach was first performed in September 2001, immediately after 9/11. The style of neoclassical ballet created by George Balanchine and cultivated at Dance Theatre of Harlem by Co-founder Arthur Mitchell is at the center and essence of New Bach. It is a supreme expression of Garland's tongue in cheek description, "post-modern-urban neoclassicism," infusing popular vernacular dance and Africanist influences within a framework of George Balanchine's neoclassical ballet influences.

Friday, February 19

8pm: Details: Designing for Garland

Hear from Lighting Designer Roma Flowers and Costume Designer Pamela Allen-Cummings and learn more about their long-term collaboration with choreographer, Robert Garland. Watch on YouTube and Facebook.

Saturday, February 20

8pm: DTH On Demand Presents: New Bach. Hosted by Resident Choreographer, Robert Garland. Watch on YouTube.

8:30pm: New Bach Leads Talk Tea

Join principal couples of New Bach after the stream of the ballet as they talk about their experiences working with Robert Garland and performing the ballet. Watch on YouTube and Facebook.

FIREBIRD

Dance Theatre of Harlem's iconic Firebird places the Russian folk tale about a magical bird that triumphs over evil in an exotic Caribbean setting. John Taras' choreography to Stravinsky's familiar score was further enlivened by sets and costumes by Geoffrey Holder. The DTH production, created in 1982, was a tremendous success wherever it played for more than 20 years.

Wednesday, February 24

8pm: The Rare Birds

Learn more about the history of black excellence in Firebird. Watch on YouTube and Facebook.

Thursday, February 25

8pm: Taking Flight: Behind the Scenes of Firebird

Watch the 1982 PBS documentary, "Stravinsky's Firebird by Dance Theatre of Harlem," as it takes viewers behind the scenes of the DTH Company's preparations to perform Firebird at the Kennedy Center, featuring interviews with Arthur Mitchell, John Taras, Geoffrey Holder, Stephanie Dabney, Donald Williams, and Lorraine Graves. Watch on YouTube.

Friday, February 26

8pm: Passing the Torch

Dance Theatre of Harlem ballerinas reflect on dancing Firebird. Watch on YouTube and Facebook.

Saturday, February 27

8pm: DTH On Demand Presents: Firebird. Watch on YouTube.

FOUNDERS' WEEK

February 8 - 14, 2021

Fifty-two years ago, Arthur Mitchell and master teacher Karel Shook co-founded Dance Theatre of Harlem to challenge perceptions and create new opportunities. DTH celebrates its ongoing commitment to access, opportunity, and excellence, with a week of events hosted by and highlighting current company artists and notable alumni, honoring the founders, and commemorating the February 11, 1969 founding of Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Monday, February 8

6:30pm | FREE Adult Open Class: Ballet Barre & Basics with Company Artist Sanford Placide, on Zoom. Registration required at www.DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org.

Tuesday, February 9

5:30pm | Winterside Chat

Dancing The Works of Arthur Mitchell: A Conversation About Tones.

Moderator: Robert Garland, DTH School Director.

On Zoom, registration required. Register at www.DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org.

6:30pm | FREE Adult Open Class: Horton Technique with Company Artist Anthony Santos, on YouTube.

Wednesday, February 10

6:30pm | FREE Adult Open Class: Ballet for Everyone with Company Artist Crystal Serrano, on Zoom. Registration required at www.DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org.

FOUNDERS' DAY | Thursday, February 11

5:30pm: Winterside Chat

The Legacy of DTH Co-founder Karel Shook

Moderator: DTH Alumna Joselli Audain Deans, Ed. D.

On Zoom, registration required at www.DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org.

6:30pm: FREE Adult Open Class: Umfundalai African Dance with Erin Bryce Holmes, M.S., LCAT, BC-DMT, on Zoom. Registration required at www.DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org.

Saturday, February 13

1pm: Dance Theatre of Harlem School: Ballet Master Class with former DTH Company Artist & Washington Ballet Company Member Ashley Murphy-Wilson, on Zoom. To acknowledge the Company's longstanding connection to Washington, DC and the cultural community, students from Dance Institute of Washington, The Jones-Haywood Dance School, Washington Ballet, City Dance and other Washington, DC-based students will be invited to participate.

6pm: The Legacy of Arthur Mitchell: Dance Theatre of Harlem in Washington, DC

Panel discussion about the history of Black dance in Washington, DC, impact of DTH on the Washington, DC community and the legacy of Mr. Mitchell's Residency Program at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The panel features:

Donna Walker-Kuhne (President, Walker International Communications Groups, Inc.)

Sandra Fortune-Green (Artistic Director, Jones-Haywood Dance School)

Ashanté Green (School Director, Dance Institute of Washington)

Jeanette McCune (Director of School and Community Programs, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts)

Moderated by Robert Garland, DTH Resident Choreographer and School Director

On Zoom, registration required at www.DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org

Sunday, February 14

3pm: Sunday Matinée: Join us on Zoom for an inspiring afternoon of artistry as we close out our Founders' Week Celebration, honoring Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, hosted by Karen Brown, Former Principal Ballerina with DTH, Founder, En Pointe Plus Dance Mastery Institute and current Assistant Professor of Dance for The Conservatory @ UMKC, with performances by the DTH Company, Juilliard Dance, Collage Dance Collective, Pianist Kyle P. Walker, Mezzo-Soprano Patrice Eaton and Poet Roya Marsh. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at www.DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org.