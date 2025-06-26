Danai Gurira, Christy Turlington Burns and More Set for ICONS OF CULTURE at PAC NYC

The festival will run from October 29 – Saturday, November 1, 2025.
This fall, the Perelman Performing Arts Center [PAC NYC] will stage the second annual PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE from Wednesday, October 29 – Saturday, November 1, 2025. The 2025 festival will celebrate Women in Front, featuring high-profile conversations with women who are leading the way and making a distinct mark in our society.
ICONS OF CULTURE brings together innovators, creators, and game changers for a series of conversations about shaping culture and influencing the way we live, work, and play.
Icons confirmed for the festival include artist and designer Es Devlin (October 29 at 6pm), actress and playwright Danai Gurira (October 30 at 8pm), activist and model Christy Turlington Burns (October 29 at 8pm).
In 2025, PAC NYC will also celebrate legendary fashion designer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Diane Von Furstenberg as the ICON OF CULTURE at a special gala on October 28. For over 50 years, von Furstenberg has had an extraordinary impact on fashion and design, while also serving as a mentor and tireless advocate for girls and women around the world. Her influence across industries and around issues will be recognized this fall. As a first this year, Andreas C. Dracopoulos, Co-President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), has also been named the inaugural ICON OF IMPACT.
For the first festival in 2024, PAC NYC brought together over a dozen icons from across the cultural spectrum including ALOK, Misty Copeland, The Dogist, Alex Edelman, Michael Imperioli, Ally Love, Marcus Samuelsson, Questlove, Chloe Bennet and Charles Yu in partnership with Gold House, and John David Washington in a special Little Gold Men Live! in partnership with Vanity Fair. Last year PAC NYC honored MTV co-founder Tom Freston as the first PAC NYC ICON OF CULTURE with an energizing show to highlight Mr. Freston’s career and philanthropic efforts. Participants included Will Arnett, Mike Bloomberg, U2’s Bono and The Edge, Fab Five Freddy, Christy Turlington, St. Vincent, Oprah Winfrey, and more.
