DVR Alert - THE PARISIAN WOMAN's Uma Thurman Visits LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Today

Uma Thurman, currently making her Broadway debut in THE PARISIAN WOMAN, stops by LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN today, November 14th. We will bring you video of the appearance as soon as it becomes available!

The Parisian Woman, the electrifying new play by "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Clybourne Park) and starring Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman in her Broadway debut, began performances on Thursday, November 9 - at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). Opening night is set for Thursday, November 30.

The Parisian Woman also stars Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama, American Psycho, "The Mysteries of Laura"), Tony Award winner Blair Brown ("Orange Is The New Black," "Fringe," Copenhagen, Nikolai and the Others), Marton Csokas(Loving, The Lord of the Rings) and Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie).

Willimon sets The Parisian Woman in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Uma Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and the STAKES couldn't be higher.

