DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE to Stream on Peacock in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the conclusion of the fan-favorite franchise, will make its streaming debut exclusively on Peacock beginning November 7. Additionally, the full collection is currently available on the streaming service, including all six seasons of the flagship show, the two prior films, and NBC's Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale special.

Prior to the theatrical release of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, combined viewership in July and August of the Downton Abbey franchise on Peacock more than doubled compared to viewership in March, April and May. July viewership totals were the highest for any month of Downton Abbey viewership since it became available on Peacock.

Additionally, the digital and physical releases feature one hour of exclusive content, including behind-the-scenes featurettes that highlight high society settings, a cast celebration, and much more. A complete Blu-ray anthology, The Ultimate Legacy Collection, will also be released, featuring all six seasons and the three films housed in an exclusive, all-new 52-page book featuring a special foreword by creator, writer, and producer Julian Fellowes, behind-the-scenes photos, costume and set design sketches, and more. The digital edition is currently available and the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release will hit shelves on November 11, 2025.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. When Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interviews with cast members here and here.

The movie stars returning cast members Hugh Bonneville (Paddington), Jim Carter (Shakespeare in Love), Michelle Dockery (The Gentlemen), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Elizabeth McGovern (Ordinary People), and Penelope Wilton (Shaun of the Dead). It is helmed by Downton Abbey creatives, Director/Producer Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”, “The Gilded Age”), Writer Simon Curtis (Downton Abbey: A New Age), and Producers Gareth Neame (“Downton Abbey”, “The Gilded Age”) and Liz Trubridge (“Downton Abbey”, Downton Abbey).