DEATH BECOMES HER Will Offer Digital Lottery and Rush Tickets

DEATH BECOMES HER, which begins performances this Wednesday, October 23, 2024, has announced its Digital Lottery and Rush Policy.

Death Becomes Her Lottery Tickets

DEATH BECOMES HER Digital Lottery powered by Broadway Direct will launch with a limited number of $40 tickets available for each performance. The lottery will open at 7am (ET) the day before each performance and close at 2pm (ET) that same day. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be partially obstructed. Limit one entry per person per day and limit of two tickets per entry. To enter and for more specifics, please visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/dbh-nyc/.

Death Becomes Her Rush Tickets

A limited number of $35 in-person DEATH BECOMES HER Rush Tickets will be available when the Lunt-Fontanne box office (205 West 46th Street) opens at 10 AM (Monday – Saturday). Rush tickets are subject to availability and may be partial view. There is a limit of two tickets per person.

DEATH BECOMES HER begins preview performances on Wednesday, October 23, ahead of opening on Thursday, November 21 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street). Tickets are now on sale at BroadwayDirect.com.

DEATH BECOMES HER stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child, Chicago). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for.

After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life's a bitch and then you die. Or not!

DEATH BECOMES HER features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Cha Ramos, with music supervision by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance & music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison & Noel Carey, music coordination by Kristy Norter, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, production stage management by Rachel Sterner, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management. Marcia Goldberg serves as Executive Producer.

DEATH BECOMES HER is produced by Universal Theatrical Group (UTG), overseen by Jimmy Horowitz (Chairman of Business Affairs and Operations, NBCUniversal), and led by Lowe Cunningham (Vice President of Creative Development and Production, Universal Theatrical Group).

DEATH BECOMES HER played a critically acclaimed limited engagement at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre from Sunday, May 19, through Sunday, June 2, 2024.

DEATH BECOMES HER is based on the Universal Pictures 1992 film, written by David Koepp and Martin Donovan, directed by Robert Zemeckis.