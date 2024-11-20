DEATH BECOMES HER To Release Original Broadway Cast Album in Spring 2025

You can stream four tracks from the album beginning tonight at midnight.
The new musical DEATH BECOMES HER will release an Original Broadway Cast Album in Spring 2025 from Concord Theatricals Recordings. More details on the album, including digital and physical release date, will be announced later.
You can stream four tracks from the album beginning tonight at midnight wherever you get your music. The tracks that will be available to stream are “If You Want Perfection” featuring Michelle Williams and the DEATH BECOMES HER Original Cast, “For the Gaze,” featuring Megan Hilty and the DEATH BECOMES HER Original Cast, “Tell Me, Ernest” featuring Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, and Christopher Sieber, and “Alive Forever” featuring Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard. The album is produced by 3x GRAMMY winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, GRAMMY winner Scott M. Riesett, Julia Mattison, and Noel Carey. Get a first look at footage from the production HERE!
DEATH BECOMES HER is currently in previews and officially opens Thursday, November 21, 2024, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. DEATH BECOMES HER stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child, Chicago), with Taurean Everett (Moulin Rouge!) and Josh Lamon (The Prom). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck.
