News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

DEATH BECOMES HER To Release Original Broadway Cast Album in Spring 2025

You can stream four tracks from the album beginning tonight at midnight.

By: Nov. 20, 2024
Death Becomes Her Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61
Cast
Photos
Videos
DEATH BECOMES HER To Release Original Broadway Cast Album in Spring 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The new musical DEATH BECOMES HER will release an Original Broadway Cast Album in Spring 2025 from Concord Theatricals Recordings. More details on the album, including digital and physical release date, will be announced later.

LATEST NEWS

Interview: Latin Music Star Sebastián Yatra Is Making His Mark on CHICAGO
Video: Cynthia Erivo Sings 'It's Not Easy Bein' Green' with Oscar the Grouch
DEATH BECOMES HER To Release Original Broadway Cast Album
Video: Bowen Yang Shares How Ariana Grande Helped Him Star in WICKED

You can stream four tracks from the album beginning tonight at midnight wherever you get your music. The tracks that will be available to stream are “If You Want Perfection” featuring Michelle Williams and the DEATH BECOMES HER Original Cast, “For the Gaze,” featuring Megan Hilty and the DEATH BECOMES HER Original Cast, “Tell Me, Ernest” featuring Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, and Christopher Sieber, and “Alive Forever” featuring Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard. The album is produced by 3x GRAMMY winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, GRAMMY winner Scott M. Riesett, Julia Mattison, and Noel Carey. Get a first look at footage from the production HERE

DEATH BECOMES HER is currently in previews and officially opens Thursday, November 21, 2024, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. DEATH BECOMES HER stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child, Chicago), with Taurean Everett (Moulin Rouge!) and Josh Lamon (The Prom). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Death Becomes Her Sticker Set Death Becomes Her Sticker Set
Buy a Death Becomes Her Unisex Logo Tee Death Becomes Her Unisex Logo Tee
Buy a Death Becomes Her Bottoms Up Tumbler Death Becomes Her Bottoms Up Tumbler
Buy a Death Becomes Her Wrinkled Compact Death Becomes Her Wrinkled Compact

Videos