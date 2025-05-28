DEAD OUTLAW Will Be Filmed For the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The seven-time Tony Award nominated new musical Dead Outlaw will be recorded during tomorrow evening’s performance and added to the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

Written by Itamar Moses, featuring music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and directed by David Cromer, Dead Outlaw opened at the Longacre Theatre on Sunday, April 27.

Originally produced Off-Broadway by Audible Theater, Dead Outlaw won four Best Musical Awards, including New York Drama Critics’ Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Off-Broadway Alliance Awards.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

The Broadway cast of Dead Outlaw includes 2025 Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, 2025 Tony Award nominee Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, 2025 Tony Award nominee Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne, Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi, with Emily Fink, Justin Gregory Lopez, Noah Plomgren, Max Sangerman, Scott Stangland, and Graham Stevens as understudies.