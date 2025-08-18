DEAD GIRLS CLUB Reading Comes to Ghost Light Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ghost Light Theatre Company will present Dead Girls Club, as a part of Ghost Light's Bright Light Playwriting Cohort!

Dead Girls Club is inspired by the real lives (and deaths) of six teenage girls from metro-Detroit, who went missing during the 1970's and 80's. While waiting to discover their souls' destination in a purgatory recreation room, the girls play Dungeons and Dragons while intermittently using one another to tell stories about their messy, beautiful, rebellious, mundane, and imperfect adolescence.

Dead Girls Club was written by Sarah Elizabeth Grace and will be directed by Sophie Ferrin, with dramaturgy by Alexandra Rogers and stage management by Logan Malczynski. The cast features Kana Seiki, Kimmi Curico, Gabriella Anifantis, Hannah Wu, Anuka Sethi, Heather Olsen, and Penelope Deen.

Come join for Dead Girls Club at New York City Center Studios. Content warnings: Discussion of sexual violence, kidnapping, and murder.