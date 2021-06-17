DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA Will Return To Broadway on September 17

David Byrne's American Utopia will return to Broadway this fall at the St. James Theatre. As previously announced, performances will begin Friday, September 17, 2021.

The highly acclaimed production features David Byrne with returning band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

David Byrne said, "It is with great pleasure that finally, after a year+ like no other, I can announce that our show is coming back to Broadway. You who kept the faith, who held on to your tickets, well, you knew this would happen eventually! September 17 - remount previews begin. We're moving to the St. James Theatre - just down 44th Street from the Hudson, where we were before. The stage is a little wider and the capacity is a little bigger - I guess we did alright! Seriously, New York is back, and given all we've witnessed, felt and experienced, it is obvious to me that no one wants to go back to a world with EVERYTHING the way it was - we have an opportunity for a new world here. See you there."

Like the rest of the theater community, the American Utopia team continues to closely follow the COVID-19 health and safety guidance of New York City, New York State, and the CDC. As public health conditions and guidance evolves, American Utopia will always follow the most current guidelines to ensure the safety of all musicians, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members.

In American Utopia, Talking Heads superstar David Byrne is joined by 11 diverse musicians from around the globe in a "knockout theatrical concert, honoring the pleasures of music, dance and song as collective celebration" (The Hollywood Reporter). Featuring "altogether astonishing choreography by Annie-B Parson" (The New York Times), with Tony-nominated Alex Timbers (director of Moulin Rouge!) serving as production consultant, it's "an artistically stunning tour de force" (Variety) brimming with "total, buoyant joy" (New York Magazine). Christine Amanpour said, "It's all about hope and connection between people. And it rocks."

Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee's acclaimed filmed version of David Byrne's American Utopia made its world premiere opening the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival and is currently streaming on HBO Max. The film has been called "a life-affirming, euphoria-producing, soul-energizing sing-along protest film that's asking us to rise up against our own complacency" (IndieWire) and "an all-time-great concert film" (Vanity Fair). The A.V. Club said, "David Byrne and Spike Lee found the spectacle in the performers simply performing."

Tickets are on sale now at www.americanutopiabroadway.com. All ticketholders with valid prior bookings have been emailed with their performance information. Ticketholders may contact their point of booking with any questions or requests.

Nonesuch Records released both the original 2018 American Utopia album, which inspired the Broadway show, as well as the cast album for David Byrne's American Utopia, with music and lyrics by David Byrne. Both albums are available digitally and on vinyl and CD: the cast album here, the original album here.

The show's design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are Musical Directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as Production Consultant.