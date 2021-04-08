DANCING INTO FOREVER Announced from Designer Justin Alexander and Prima Ballerina Tiler Peck

Today, New York City Ballet Principal dancer Tiler Peck presents Dancing Into Forever in partnership with Justin Alexander's SS22 New York Bridal Fashion Week presentation.

The ballet dance, directed, choreographed and starring Peck along with NYCB dancer Roman Mejia, was inspired by the emotions of engagement during the pandemic. The cinematic experience intends to provide hope for brides-to-be and the future of weddings.

Brides today face wedding delays, cancellations and frustrations. The 8-minute dance was created to show the reality of being a bride during the pandemic in an artistic, yet relatable way. The dance includes scenes at home, in a bridal boutique, at city hall, inside of a wedding venue and finally, at the wedding reception.

Justin Alexander, a contemporary wedding dress design and manufacturing house, commissioned the dance to demonstrate their empathy and understanding of the ups and downs of wedding planning during a pandemic. Justin Alexander Warshaw, CEO/Creative Director of Justin Alexander, relates to this project personally as he recently got engaged himself.

"We wanted to create something that inspires to-be-weds and retailers around the world," Warshaw said. "This dance was created to provide hope for the future of weddings and to show brides that in the end, love always wins. Tiler Peck is known as the most musical ballerina who can create a connection to her audience in a moment. We are so lucky to have her and the very talented Roman Mejia bringing this story to life."

Following the video debut, Tiler Peck, Justin Warshaw, and Rachel Begelman, Creative Director/Co-Founder of Bride Life, hosted a roundtable talk where they discussed the future of weddings, inspiration behind the dance, and more.

"I loved collaborating with Justin and challenging myself to create, act and dance a story that encompassed all of the mixed emotions that brides-to-be (like my sister!) have been feeling during this challenging time."

The SS22 collections debut following the dance and roundtable discussion and can be viewed on Justin Alexander Signature and Savannah Miller. The dance, as well as additional information, can be viewed on Justin Alexander's website.