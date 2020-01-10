Dance Captain Dance Attack
DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Hears a Beautiful Sound with BEETLEJUICE's Brooke Engen!

Article Pixel Jan. 10, 2020  

Put on your dancing shoes, because DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK is back! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players.

In this latest episode, Ben kicks up his heels to a beautiful sound with the choreography of Beetlejuice and the help of Brooke Engen. Can you keep up?

Now it's your turn to be the star! Gather your dance troupe, theatre group, friends, family, glee club, show choir, fellow dancers, singers actors, dreamers etc. and film yourselves performing the learned choreography at your school, church, studio, theater, grocery store, barnyard (wherever the spirit moves you), post it on Instagram, and tag @officialbroadwayworld and #DCDA. Get creative and get ready to sweat, laugh and have a DANCE ATTACK!!!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play




