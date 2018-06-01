Dance Captain Dance Attack
DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Heads to Bikini Bottom with SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS' Juliane Godfrey!

Jun. 1, 2018  

It's back! BroadwayWorld is excited to continue our exclusive series: DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players.

In the episode below, Ben heads to Bikini Bottom to try out the Tony-nominated choreography from SpongeBob SquarePants, with the help of Juliane Godfrey. Can you keep up?

Now it's your turn to be the star! Gather your dance troupe, theatre group, friends, family, glee club, show choir, fellow dancers, singers actors, dreamers etc. and film yourselves performing the learned choreography at your school, church, studio, theater, grocery store, barnyard (wherever the spirit moves you), post it on Instagram, and tag @officialbroadwayworld and #DCDA. Get creative and get ready to sweat, laugh and have a DANCE ATTACK!!!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

