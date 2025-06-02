Cynthia Erivo Teases Elphaba's Evolution in WICKED: FOR GOOD: 'She Is Delicious In This Next One'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following her acclaimed turn as Elphaba in the first part of the Wicked film adaptation, Cynthia Erivo is shedding light on how her character evolves in Wicked: For Good, hitting theaters later this year.

“She’s able to access her rage more,” Erivo said of the character in a Billboard feature. “The scent I wore changed. The makeup changed. Little shifts that bring you to a more mature version of who Elphaba becomes. And she is delicious in this next one.”

The second movie adapts Act 2 of the hit stage musical, picking up with Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda following the events of the 2024 film. The movie will feature familiar songs such as "As Long As You're Mine" and "No Good Deed," along with two new numbers, including one co-written by Erivo.

In addition to Wicked, 2025 is a packed year for Erivo. The performer will drop her new studio album, I Forgive You, this Friday, before taking the stage as host of the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday. This summer, she is also set to play the titular role in the Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

In the Billboard interview, she commented on these other projects, also sharing her thoughts on controversial changes to the Kennedy Center from the Trump administration, many of which demonstrate an anti-LGBTQ+ bias. “I don’t know who gains what from that. I hope that it comes back. It’s really sad to have to watch this happen to it. The Kennedy Center is supposed to be a space of creativity and art and music for everyone.” Read the full profile now.

On June 4, the first trailer for Wicked: For Good will be screening for audiences following encore showings of Wicked: Part One in theaters. During the initial premiere of the trailer for audiences at CinemaCon, director Jon M Chu noted that the movie will feature the anticipated arrival of "the girl from Kansas," with producer Marc Platt adding, “What’s in store is going to astonish people.”

To commemorate the new film, it has been announced that a Wicked Event Special will air this November on NBC, just in time for Wicked: For Good. The special will be led by Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles this fall.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is currently available to stream on Peacock.