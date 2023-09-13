Curators Set for Sharjah Biennial 16

Sharjah Biennial 16 runs from February through June 2025.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 2 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 3 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 4 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced

Curators Set for Sharjah Biennial 16

Sharjah Art Foundation announced the five curators for Sharjah Biennial 16, opening in February 2025: Natasha Ginwala (Artistic Director of COLOMBOSCOPE, Colombo, and Associate Curator at Large at Gropius Bau, Berlin), Amal Khalaf (Director of Programmes at Cubitt, London, and Civic Curator at the Serpentine Galleries, London), Zeynep Öz (independent curator, Istanbul and New York), Alia Swastika (Director of the Biennale Jogja Foundation, Yogyakarta) and Megan Tamati-Quennell (New Zealand–based curator of modern and contemporary Māori and Indigenous art). The curators are organising distinct but interconnected projects, together representing a diverse and global range of perspectives across the spectrum of contemporary art.

‘The Sharjah Biennial embraces an expansive and decentralised approach, an ethos that is echoed by the five unique perspectives we are bringing together for the 16th edition,’ said Hoor Al Qasimi, President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation. ‘Each of these leading curators has worked relentlessly to advance scholarship and practice in their local contexts as well as internationally. Sharjah Biennial 16 will offer the opportunity to witness their ideas in conversation, culminating in a truly polyphonic examination of contemporary art and cultural practice.’

Ginwala, Khalaf, Öz, Swastika and Tamati-Quennell are developing projects in dialogue with each other and with the Biennial’s 30-year history as a platform for artistic experimentation and discourse around critical topics in contemporary art. Each curator is inviting a selection of artists across a variety of backgrounds and disciplines, highlighting both leading and emerging talents in visual art, performance, music and publication. Continuing the Foundation’s engagement with the many communities throughout Sharjah, the Biennial will again activate venues across the emirate.

Sharjah Biennial 16 runs from February through June 2025. Additional details will be announced in the coming months.



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Will Open in the West End in October Photo
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Will Open in the West End in October

As previously reported on BroadwayWorld, The Devil Wears Prada, a new musical, based on the blockbuster film and bestselling novel, that will strut into London’s Dominion Theatre in October 2024. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Video: Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Photo
Video: Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE

The world premiere musical Penelope is now playing! The production  is running at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival through September 17. Check out a video of Tatiana Wechsler singing in an all new preview here!

3
Out Of The Box Theatrics Selected To Operate The Former New Ohio Theatre Photo
Out Of The Box Theatrics Selected To Operate The Former New Ohio Theatre

Out of the Box Theatrics has announced that it has been selected to operate 154, the venue formerly known as The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street), with programming starting immediately and continuing through the end of 2024. 

4
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Announces Rush Ticket Policy For Union Members Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Announces Rush Ticket Policy For Union Members

The producers of Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, have announced a new rush ticket policy for labor union members.

More Hot Stories For You

Review Roundup: INFINITE LIFE World Premiere Opens At Atlantic Theater CompanyReview Roundup: INFINITE LIFE World Premiere Opens At Atlantic Theater Company
Out Of The Box Theatrics Selected To Operate The Former New Ohio TheatreOut Of The Box Theatrics Selected To Operate The Former New Ohio Theatre
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Announces Rush Ticket Policy For Union MembersHERE LIES LOVE Announces Announces Rush Ticket Policy For Union Members
Photos: First Look At THE 12 At Goodspeed MusicalsPhotos: First Look At THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals

Videos

Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Video
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You