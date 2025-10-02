 tracker
Creative Stage Collective to Present Fall Fundraising Event

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 6:30PM at Open Jar Studios.

Creative Stage Collective will present their Fall Fundraising Event this Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 6:30PM at Open Jar Studios.

This will not be a traditional fundraising gala-join Creative Stage Collective at Open Jar Studios in the heart of the Theater District for a night buzzing with creative energy. Enjoy catered bites, by the James Beard Award Nominated Chef, Charles Gabriel, as well as drinks, signature cocktails, a roaming magician, and surprise one-of-a-kind live performances from Creative Stage Collective's brilliant artists round out the evening. Tickets are $55 in advance, $60 at the door, and can be purchased here.

Participants will also have an opportunity to bid on a small list of curated treasures-including a rare behind-the-scenes tour of the costume studio of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, tickets to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and a chance to meet with one of the show's creators, concert tickets, luxury dining, and more!-with the incomparable Cate Smit (of David Letterman fame) as emcee and auctioneer.

It's a night of laughter, connection, and celebration-all to support the vital creative work of Creative Stage Collective!


