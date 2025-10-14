Creative Stage Collective to Present CSC Open Day in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Creative Stage Collective will present CSC Open Day on Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 1-3pm at ﻿the Manhattan School for Children.

Children ages 8-16 will be invited to join the CSC Youth Troupe and some of their fabulous CSC Adult Professional Artists for two hours of ﻿theater, movement and music games and activities. Sign up for a slot HERE. For more information, visit https://www.creativestagecollective.org/upcoming-events

There is no cost to join and no limit to how many workshops participants can attend. This program is designed to serve as a fun and enriching educational opportunity for kids in the neighborhood, to get to know the local community and introduce them to CSC's multi-generational performing troupe. This is a "drop off" workshop. However, parents are warmly welcome to stay and observe (and may even be invited to participate on occasion).

At CSC, your child doesn't just learn to perform; they gain vital life skills through genuine artistic collaboration with professionals who value their creative ideas. This unique mentorship model builds confidence, creative thinking, communication skills, and emotional intelligence that serves them in all areas of life. This program is designed to serve as a fun and enriching workshop. It is NOT an audition. However, attendees who show exceptional interest, talent, and imagination may be invited to join the multi-generational performing troupe for upcoming performances.

Creative Stage Collective brings together youth and professional artists to co-create original kid-inspired theater with a spirit of playfulness and community that envisions a more empathetic world. CSC stands at the unique intersection of professional theater and children's creative development, forging a distinctive space where young imaginations and professional expertise combine to create performances that are both artistically excellent and socially meaningful. Unlike traditional youth theater programs or professional companies that occasionally work with children, CSC's collaborative model places equal value on both professional artistry and childhood imagination, creating a genuinely multigenerational creative community that produces work reflecting the depth, joy, and innovative thinking that emerges when generations create together.