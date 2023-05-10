Could Sam Mendes' THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Transfer to the West End and Broadway?

 Sam Mendes' The Motive and the Cue is now playing at the National Theatre.

Sam Mendes' The Motive and the Cue is now playing at The National Theatre. Baz Bamigboye has revealed to Deadline that the production is hoping to transfer to the West End and then Broadway.

No dates or production information has been revealed at this time.

Read the original story on Deadline.

The Motive and the Cue is directed by Sam Mendes and features a cast that includes Johnny Flynn, Mark Gatiss, Tuppence Middleton and Janie Dee.

This startling new play is inspired by the making of Burton and Gielgud's Hamlet. Richard Burton, newly married to Elizabeth Taylor, is to play the title in an experimental new production of Hamlet under John Gielgud's exacting direction. But as rehearsals progress, two ages of theatre collide and the collaboration between actor and director soon threatens to unravel.

The cast also includes Aaron Anthony, Tom Babbage, Allan Corduner, Elena Delia, Ryan Ellsworth, Phoebe Horn, Aysha Kala, Luke Norris, Huw Parmenter, David Ricardo-Pearce, David Tarkenter, Kate Tydman, Laurence Ubong Williams and Michael Walters.

The Motive and the Cue was originally commissioned by Neal Street Productions and has been developed and co-produced by The National Theatre and Neal Street Productions. Set design is by Es Devlin, costume designer is Katrina Lindsay, lighting designer is Jon Clark, composer is Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, sound designer is Paul Arditti, video designer is Luke Halls, casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham and associate director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

Inspired by Letters from an Actor by William Redfield and John Gielgud Directs Richard Burton in Hamlet by Richard L. Sterne.



