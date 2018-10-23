Corey Cott, Carol Kane & More Join Lineup of THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS

The 24 Hour Plays announced their cast and creative team for The 24 Hour Musicals premiere Broadway event, in partnership with The Lillys. The 24 Hour Musicals will take place on Monday, October 29th at 8 PM at the American Airlines Theatre in Times Square.

The 24 Hour Musicals will feature four brand new musicals written and performed in the span of just 24 hours. This year's musicals will be directed by Carolyn Cantor, Kathleen Marshall, Robert O'Hara and Kate Whoriskey; and will be written and composed by: Aimee Mann, Ashley Nicole Black, Amanda Green, Kirsten Childs, Jonathan Marc Sherman and Rona Siddiqui.

24 Hour Musicals on Broadway will feature performances by: Carol Kane, Corey Cott, Donald Webber Jr., Emily Estefan, Jeremy Shamos, Jessica Hecht, Joel Marsh Garland, Merle Dandridge, Jasmine Cephas Jones and previously announced: Bebe Neuwirth, John Mulaney, Dee Roscioli, Jackie Cruz, Jordan Roth, Lea DeLaria, Jose Llana, Molly Ringwald, Norm Lewis, Patti Murin, Savion Glover, Will Swenson and others. Zac Zingerwill lead the orchestra for the evening and Sarah O'Gleby and Rick & Jeff Kuperman are choreographers.

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Musicals begins at 9 PM the night before the performance. Writers, composers, directors, choreographers, actors, music directors, musicians and production staff-many of whom have never worked with or met each other before-gather for an orientation where they are asked to share one costume piece, one prop, a special skill, and to reveal something that they have always wanted to do on stage, as well as some singing and dancing. At 11 PM, the composers and writers get to work crafting 15-20 minute musicals overnight; at 9 AM the next morning, the actors receive their roles and the directors, choreographers and musicians arrive to begin rehearsal. Less than 12 hours later, they must be ready to perform in front of a live audience.

The evening will benefit Lillys' work supporting women in theater and promoting gender parity, as well as The 24 Hour Plays' programs, including The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals (a professional intensive for young artists). It will also pay homage to the women who are changing the landscape of American atre, through appearances by Lynn Nottage, Lisa Kron, Stacey Mindich, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Todd London and Sarah Ruhl.

Tickets for The 24 Hour Musicals on Broadway are available for purchase at www.24hourplays.com or by calling (212) 868-4444. Premium tickets are available that include a cast and VIP afterparty, as well as event sponsorship opportunities at www.24hourplays.com/sponsorship.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

